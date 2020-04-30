Nintendo Switch Receives New Update With Stability Improvement And Bug Fix News oi-Karan Sharma

Nintendo has started rolling out a new firmware update for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Lite. Looking at the size and time of the update, you could tell that it's not a big update. So it's better not to expect too much from it. According to the report, the Nintendo Switch update 10.0.2 will primarily focus on stabilizing the console and fix bugs.

According to the Nintendo patch notes, the firmware update arrives with general stability improvements to enhance the users' experience. It also fixes a bug which was causing issues while setting up a new Pro controller. The bug was causing "incorrect joystick control."

Nintendo Switch 10.0.2. Update Patch Notes

"General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience, including a solution for the following: We have fixed an issue where a Nintendo Switch console with system menu version 10.0.0 or 10.0.1 does not set up a new Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, sometimes causing incorrect joystick control."

This new update comes just after the release of the 10.0.1 update version which didn't bring any fix to the bug. The game enthusiasts were complaining about the bug from a long time on all social media platforms and official support forum.

To make the update more substantial, the company has finally added an art gallery Animal Crossing: New Horizons along with expanded garden options. Meanwhile, Super Mario Maker 2 has recently received a significant update which enables players to craft their own Mario campaign.

According to the CAN report, Nintendo is expecting an 80 percent jump on the operating profit on May 7. The company is said to show a profit of $505 million for January to March quarter. The reports also suggest that the company has sold 19.5 million Switch hardware units by March 2020. It seems that the lockdown scenario across the world has increased the sales of the console and people prefer to play games for the passing time.

However, it seems that Nintendo is also facing difficulties with the supply chain, which is causing shortage of the hybrid home-portable Switch device, Nintendo Switch Lite variant and other devices. Let's see how the company will deal with the supply issue.

