Nvidia And Asus To Announce New G-Sync Gaming Monitor With 360Hz Refresh Rate At CES 2020

Nvidia announced its G-Sync technology in 2013 to improve the overall PC gaming experience by reducing screen tearing and stabilizing the refresh rate. The company has now partnered with Asus to design and develop a new gaming monitor, capable of offering a maximum refresh rate of 360Hz.

The Asus ROG Swift 360 will be the first 360Hz monitor with G-Sync support to hit the market. This monitor will be unveiled at CES 2020, Las Vegas.

The first model of the ROG Swift 360 will come with a 24.5-inch screen size with 1080p FHD resolution. This monitor, when combined with an Nvidia RTX GPU can offer a maximum refresh rate of 360Hz with a max input latency of 3ms. This means the monitor might not work properly on PCs fitted with older Nvidia GTX series of GPUs.

If a user wants to enjoy 360Hz gaming, then the PC should have a highly capable CPU and GPU, which can process and push 360 frames per second without fail. With Nvidia G-Sync in place, it makes sure that the GPU can constantly push these frames without fail.

According to Nvidia, monitors like this will offer a great advantage for esports (PUBG, Fortnite) gamers, which requires high-precision refresh rate and low response time, especially while playing an online game.

As of now, there is no information on either pricing or the availability of the Asus ROG Swift 360. And the monitor is likely to go on sale in the latter part of this year. Considering this being the first 360Hz capable monitor, it is likely to be priced as a premium design and is expected to cost more than $500.

Nvidia recently updated its drives which enables to use G-Sync on Freesync capable monitors, which is AMD's proprietary tech. So, if you both AMD and Nvidia GPU users can get the best gaming experience by enabling G-Sync or Freesync.

