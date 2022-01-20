Early NVIDIA GT 1010 GPU Benchmarked: Underwhelming Results Make It Skippable News oi-Vivek

NVIDIA GT 1010 is probably the only upcoming GPU that we aren't recommending to most users even before the official launch. The NVIDIA GT 1010 is now spotted on Geekbench, and the scores posted by the GPUs are so underwhelming. In fact, the integrated Intel Iris Xe can easily outperform the upcoming dedicated NVIDIA graphics card.

The NVIDIA GT 1010 was originally announced in early 2021 and the GPU has now surfaced on the Geekbench 5 benchmark platform for the very first time. This gives us an idea regarding the performance of an entry-level GPU from NVIDIA and proves that the GT 1010 is not even as powerful as the integrated Iris Xe graphics.

According to Geebench 5 listing, the NVIDIA GT 1010 has scored 7730 points on the CUDA test, which is 95 percent less than the score posted by RTX 3070. On top of that, the performance of the GT 1010 is similar to the GTX 650 Ti, which is almost a 10-year-old graphics card.

If we look at the OpenCL performance, it posted 7983, which is less than the OpenCL performance of the Intel Iris Xe found on the processors like the Intel Core i5-11300H, which scored 15411 points, which is almost double that of the NVIDIA GT 1010.

Considering the performance, it becomes clear that NVIDIA did not design this GPU for gaming. However, given the nomenclature, it does sound like a consumer-grade GPU rather than a workstation-grade graphics processor, similar to the AMD Radeon Pro W6400, which is also an entry-level GPU meant for workstations.

[GB5 GPU] Unknown GPU

CPU: Intel Core i9-12900K (16C 24T)

Min/Max/Avg: 5079/5096/5090 MHz

CPUID: 90672 (GenuineIntel)

GPU: GeForce GT 1010

API: Vulkan

Score: 7677, -92.7% vs RTX 3070https://t.co/loh73U04JZ — Benchleaks (@BenchLeaks) January 18, 2022

NVIDIA GT 1010 Specifications

The NVIDIA GT 1010 comes with the GP108 GPU, which is fabbed using a 16nm process. It comes with 2GB GDDR5 video memory with 256 CUDA cores and has a TDP of 30W, which makes it a pretty entry-level graphics card. The GPU has a base clock speed of 1,228 MHz and a boost clock speed of 1,468 MHz.

Given how the performance of the NVIDIA GT 1010 is similar to the Intel Iris Xe, you should be able to game on this GPU at 720p resolution and lower graphics settings. Even if you want to buy one, there is no official information on when the NVIDIA GT 1010 will be available.

