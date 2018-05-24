Nvidia PC Platform for Battlefield 5 announced

Nvidia in collaboration with the engineers of Battlefield 5 has announced that the Nvidia GTX is the PC platform for the upcoming first-person shooter game Battlefield 5, which is developed by EA DICE. This mean, the Battlefield 5 will work best on the PC running on the Nvidia GTX graphics cards.

What does it mean for gamers?

There is a large chunk of audience who game on PC especially on the PCs running on the Nvidia GTX GPUs. A game requires a lot of optimisation and a lot of drivers related to display, GPU, and CPU needs to be updated. In this case, Nvidia will work closely with EA on this front to offer smoother gameplay across the PCs powered by the Nvidia GTX graphics cards. Nvidia will deliver Game Ready drivers, Optimal Playable settings, and other NVIDIA-platform features for Battlefield V. Additionally, the company is also working on some of the cutting-edge technologies to optimise the overall gaming performance to offer a smoother gaming experience.

A brief history of Battlefield gaming series from EA DICE

EA released the Battlefield 1 in 2002, which was a multi-platform FPS game for Windows and macOS. Later on from the Battlefield 3, the company started to launch the battlefield game on Windows, Xbox, and Play Station platform. The game will be based on historic wars and scenes, where a user can take up a challenge to play against an online opponent.

Nvidia's take on how gaming industry is shaping up in India

The Battlefield 5 is all set to debut on the 19th of October 2018, which is expected to offer cinematic like visions and graphics. The Battlefield 5 will be available for the Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.