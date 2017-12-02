Nvidia releases game-ready driver for Doom VFR

Nvidia, a popular manufacturer of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software has now released the new Nvidia Game Ready driver for Bethesda's Doom VFR. The new driver package that provides up to date fixes and optimizations for the game.

"Available on or before launch day, Nvidia Game Ready Drivers provide the best experience for GeForce gamers in-game titles because Nvidia engineers work up until the last possible minute to optimize performance and perfect gameplay," Nvidia said in a statement.

The driver package carries a version number of 388.43 And as an additional verification of quality, it has been certified by Windows Quality Hardware Labs (Microsoft).

Further, the new driver comes with only two specific bug fixes (and their corresponding Nvidia bug numbers) mentioned in the patch notes:

[Nvidia Control Panel]: With cross-adapter clone mode enabled, the Nvidia Control Panel crashes or hangs when you select With the Nvidia Settings from the Adjust Video Color Settings page. [200353221]

[Optimus][Notebook][Wolfenstein]: The game crashes. [2019102]

Having the best possible quality for a game at launch is important, and it becomes even more important in VR titles. Gameplay issues or bugs can break immersion and ruin a VR experience. "Our long-running Game Ready driver program delivers the best possible experience by optimizing performance and latency, which is especially important for smooth, stutter-free Virtual Reality gameplay," the company said. "Today's Game Ready Driver will provide the best VR experience for Doom VFR."

DOOM VFR brings the fast-paced, brutal gameplay fans of the series love to virtual reality. In it, you immerse yourself in the UAC facility on Mars and the depths of Hell, as your skills are put to the test through intense combat and challenging puzzle-solving.

Besides, players looking to enhance their Doom VFR experience or those who like to keep current can download the new GeForce Game Ready 388.43 WHQL drivers through GeForce Experience which is the company's free, essential, game and system-enhancing application, which also records and streams gameplay, and grants users access to giveaways.

"If you experience any technical issues with the new Game Ready drivers please post a detailed report on the GeForce.com Driver Feedback Forum, where our Customer Care team can better assist you," the company has said.