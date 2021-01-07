NVIDIA RTX 3080 Max-P Vs NVIDIA RTX 3080 Max-Q: Who Takes It? News oi-Vivek

We are just a few months away from high-end laptops powered by the latest NVIDIA RTX 3000 series of GPUs. Unlike the desktop version of the RTX 3000 series of GPUs, there will be many variants when it comes to RTX 3000 series mobile GPUs.

The latest report suggests that NVIDIA might unveil the next-generation mobile GPUs as early as January 12, 2021. The NVIDIA RTX 3080 Max-Q and the NVIDIA RTX 3080 Max-P variants will be the most powerful GPUs, and both variants are based on GA401 SKU.

Hence, both RTX 3080 Max-Q and the RTX 3080 Max-P GPUs are likely to offer either 8/16GB of GDDR6 video memory with 6144 CUDA cores, 192 TMUs, and 96 ROPS based on a 256-bit bus. The difference between these GPUs will be with respect to the clock speed and the memory speed.

The RTX 3080 Max-P being the more powerful model is likely to offer 1110 MHz base frequency, and 1545 MHz boost frequency. Similarly, the RTX 3080 Max-Q will have a slightly lower clock speed with 780 MHz of base frequency and 1245 MHz of boost frequency.

When it comes to TGPs, the RTX 3080 Max-P will have a 115W default rating, while the RTX 3080 Max-Q will have an 85W of default rating. According to a report from Videocardz, OEMs will even have an option to further reduce the power rating, which means, we could also see variable performance on different laptops, depending on the TGP configuration.

When it comes to performance, the RTX 3080 Max-P will be nowhere near as fast as the RTX 3080. According to a report from TechPowerUP, the performance difference between the RTX 3080 Max-P when compared to the RTX 3060 Ti will be around 3 percent, mainly due to the lower TGP that these mobile GPUs carry.

When it comes to products, ultra-thin gaming laptops are likely to use the RTX 3080 Max-Q, whereas the high-end desktop-class gaming laptops will go with the RTX 3080 Max-P.

Source 1 | Source 2 | Via

Best Mobiles in India