    Oculus Rift S VR officially launched at GDC 2019: Price starts at $399

    As of now, there is no information on the availability of the Oculus Rift S VR in India

    By
    |

    Facebook' subsidiary VR company Oculus has launched an all-new VR headset called the Oculus Rift S VR. The Oculus Rift S VR is a PC-powered VR headset and here is everything you need to know about the latest VR headset from Oculus.

    Oculus Rift S VR officially launched at GDC 2019: Price starts at $399

     

    Just like the previous generation VR headset from Oculus, the Oculus Rift S VR is based on Rift platform, which offers a bunch of games like Asgard's Wrath, Defector, Stormland, and more. Here is everything you need to know about the Oculus Rift S VR.

    Oculus Rift S VR price and availability

    The standard edition of the Oculus Rift S VR retails for $399 and will be available by Spring 2019. As of now, there is information on the Indian pricing of the Oculus Rift S VR.

    Oculus Rift S VR specifications

    The Oculus Rift S VR is co-engineered by Lenovo team and feedback from Lenovo Legion gaming community. The headset comes with two 2K LCD screen with 2560 × 1440p resolution per eye, offering high-pixel density, which allows users to divulge deep into the games and other VR content.

    The retail package comes with two touch controllers, which supports different gestures like grabbing, pointing, touching, etc.

    The headset has a built-in audio system and a dedicated headphone jack to use already existing headphones and earphones. The Oculus Rift S VR just has a single cable design, which makes it easy to use.

    The headset also supports Oculus Insight inside-out tracking technology, which uses AI and a total of five sensors to optimize the virtual space according to the requirement of the game.

     

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 7:28 [IST]
