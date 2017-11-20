HP launches new OMEN gaming notebooks

With an aim to increase its market share in gaming notebooks in India, HP has announced the launch of expanded its range of OMEN.

The company has launched two new models i.e Omen 15 and Omen 17 models and with the latest high-performance 10 Series GTX graphics from NVIDIA, high-resolution displays with optional G-Sync technology for fast refresh rates and a single-access service panel to upgrade RAM & Storage.

"OMEN by HP is one of the fastest growing major PC gaming brands today," said Anurag Arora, Head-Consumer Personal Systems, HP Inc India. "Gamers and esports athletes want the coolest, most innovative and powerful products in the market with the designs they crave. With our reinvention of the OMEN notebook portfolio - from design, form-factor, engineering, and performance - we are helping them compete at the highest level."

The new series of line-up comes with 7th-gen Intel Core Quad Core CPUs for raw computing power to handle massive multiplayer games, serious multitasking or the latest esports titles that require heavy lifting by the CPU to maximise FPS for each game.

The high-performance dual fan cooling on the OMEN laptops brings a multi-fan/multi-heat pipe/multi-exhaust thermal solution to keep things running cool and reduce the risk of throttling during heavy gaming sessions and the dragon-red backlit keyboard with three backlight options optimized for gaming with red accented WASD keys and white backlight for easy identification, 26-key rollover anti-ghosting function and separated, full-size arrow keys to help reduce accidental key presses.

There is also a 26-key rollover anti-ghosting function and separated, full-size arrow keys to help reduce accidental key presses. HP "Audio Boost" technology with a discrete amp brings improved volume.

It comes with 4K display1 option for high-resolution content playback, or a 120Hz 1080p display option for fast refresh-rates2 with NVIDIA G-Sync options.