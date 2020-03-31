Online Gaming Scenario In India: How To Make Money By Playing Games

ENGLISH

    By
    |

    Online gaming scenario in India had witnessed a hike in the last couple of years after the launch of online games like PUBG Mobile, Dota2, Call of Duty, and more. A decade back when I started gaming there was no such room for professional gamers. Moreover, gaming was never a profession but with the passing year, the gaming industry has shown its potential and now the majority of gamers rely on their gameplay live streaming for their bread and butter.

    Gaming Scenario In India
     

    Gamers in India has also started getting noticed by their gameplay and their participation in Esportworld championship and in different tournaments. The Indian gaming scenario is completely different and gamers are more inclined towards online games.

    Talking to Vaibhav Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Rein Games I asked him about the current gaming scenario in India on which he replied that, "The overall gaming culture in India is in a very nascent stage and dependent on west / China for good quality games."

    Online Gameplay Live Streaming

    According to him the gaming scene in India is on a path of exponential growth. "Early signs are all indicative of this and it is also encouraging game developers to work harder and make better games," he added.

    He also suggested that the Indian gaming sector has picked up in the last few years. Indian gamers are now demanding high-quality original games. "Gamers won't settle for anything subpar just because it is endorsed by a premium celebrity player," Vaibhav said.

    Real 8 Ball Pool
     

    If you think that only gamers can make money out of gaming by doing live streaming, then you're wrong. You can also monetize your gaming skills without even live streaming. There are many online games which allow users to earn money for normal gameplay.

    Real 8 Ball Pool from Rein Games is one such game which allows users to earn money. Players can earn money by playing normal pool matches. Besides, they can also take part in league and tournaments where you can win more money. According to Vaibhav, players are earning up to 30 to 40K per month.

    Secure Gaming Platform

    Security is the first preference when it comes to online gaming and especially with those games which are related to online money transferring feature. I asked Vaibhav, how secure is it because players have to provide their bank account or UPI details, are you using any dedicated application to track hackers and make this platform secure?

    He told me that the platform is secured with multiple layers of security system which prevent the user's information at Rein Games and data is stored in an encrypted format.

    "Any infrequently used data is archived at a safe location thereby limiting the access to the data. Any data that is no longer required is properly destroyed to eliminate any chances of leakage of data. Any data shared with the game remains completely safe," he added.

    2020 Road Map For Rein Games

    Do note that the Real 8 Ball Pool charges a fee on all the games played on the platform. The company is also collaborating with other gaming platforms to host co-branded versions of the game on a revenue share basis.

    "The game is entirely validated on our server and if a hacker tries to modify the result of the game, server is immediately able to detect and block such an attempt," Vaibhav added.

    Upcoming New Games

    Meanwhile, he has also confirmed that the company is working on two new original games. Both these games are in the development pipeline and will hit the markets at different times.

    Google Play Store has a list of games which allows you to earn money, but we recommend you to go throw the feedback section and check before playing of downloading it.

    Read More About: gaming news
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 14:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 31, 2020

