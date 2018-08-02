Parents paying tutors to teach their kids Fortnite

It's common how parents pay for their kid's guitar or football lessons, but how about paying for making them better at video games? Tutors are offering their services to help children polish their Fortnite skills. What's more surprising is that parents have been more than willing to shell out money for the tuitions.

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, several parents have paid hourly rates to get their kids lessons with Fortnite tutors, who claim to improve their playing skills. Through a freelance labor website, Ally Hicks found a tutor for her 10-year old son. The tutor provided the kid with four hours of Fortnite lessons, in exchange for $50.

The trend has also caught attention in the US, with Nick Mennen paying $20 hourly for his son to receive lessons. He hopes his son's improved skills will eventually earn him a scholarship. parents themselves have begun taking lessons to improve their skills enough to battle it out during the gaming sessions with their kids.

Speaking of gaming scholarships, it has been a real thing in 2018, and Ohio's Ashland University even include Fortnite as one of the games the students can use to get discount on the tuition fees. Other games include Overwatch, League of Legends, and even Rocket League.

Esports have been receiving similar recognition and support as traditional sports lately. Cable channel ESPN even broadcasted the finals of The Overwatch League in July. The network also broadcast footage from the league's second season in 2019.

Fortnite Mobile on Android is a much-awaited upcoming release of an already hugely popular game. Since launching on Apple iOS, users of Android smartphones and tablets have been wondering when Fortnite would launch on their devices too. The Android release has apparently been delayed as we recently reported that it will be launching as an exclusive with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. This exclusivity will supposedly last 30 days. After 30 days, Fortnite Mobile on Android will become available for all supported Android devices.

Fortnite is currently available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and iOS, with an Android version on the way.