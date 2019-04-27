Persona 5 Scramble all set to arrive on Nintendo and PS4 soon News oi-Karan Sharma Persona 5 Scramble announced for Nintendo and PS4. All you need to know about the new game.

Nintendo Switch fans must be happy after reading this because the most awaited Persona 5 has finally arrived at the console. However there is a catch, the most popular Japanese game Persona 5 is not coming to the console, instead of that Persona 5 Scambler: The Phantom Strikers is coming. It is going be an action game, which is being developed by Atlus and Koei Tecmo. The company has not confirmed the release date of the game. Moreover, it will be available for PS4 also.

Earlier it was reported that the Nintendo Switch will get Persona 5, but this latest news is a contrast to the previous reports. Apart from that, the fans have also expected the critically acclaimed JRPG for the Nintendo Switch. The protagonist of Person 5 has also joined the roster of Super Smash Bros. Earlier Atlus announced that Persona 5: The Royal instead will be only exclusive to PS4.

Let's see when the new game will see its India release because at the time of launch it didn't make it to India. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Nintendo will not announce its upcoming consoles at E3 2019 event. The company will hold the launch and reveal it separately. Let's see what else we are going to see ahead of the E3 2019.

