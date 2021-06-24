Philips Momentum 559M1RYV Gaming Monitor ‘Designed For Xbox’ Launched; Price, Availability News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Philips has expanded its product portfolio with a new gaming monitor that's 'Designed for Xbox', giving gamers an edge. The new Philips Momentum 559M1RYV gaming monitor packs a 55-inch 4K HDR display, offers improved gaming angles, a sound system developed by Bowers & Wilkins, and several other premium features.

Philips Momentum 559M1RYV Price, Availability

To note, the new Philips Momentum 559M1RYV is co-developed with Microsoft to give the precise experience with the Xbox Series X and Series S. Presently, the Dutch company is yet to officially announce the pricing and availability of the new gaming monitor. However, Microsoft says the new Philips Momentum 559M1RYV will be available for USD 1,599 (around Rs. 1.18 lakhs). Its availability is expected in the coming months and could arrive in India around the same time.

Philips Momentum 559M1RYV Features

Philips is a popular brand when it comes to household gadgets, including smart TVs. However, the new Philips Momentum 559M1RYV gaming monitor is largely different from the regular TVs in the market. The monitor is especially 'Designed for Xbox', having specific uses for consoles. For instance, the Philips gaming monitor offers low latency and lower response time, giving gamers a more realistic experience.

Going into the details, the Philips Momentum 559M1RYV monitor offers an ultra-clear 4K display with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate. Gamers can also tap into the variable refresh rate (VRR) support for the Xbox Series X for a smooth motion. It comes with VESA-certified DisplayHDR 1000, giving gamers an edge to even find enemies hiding in the dark.

Philips also talks about the Ambiglow technology on the new gaming monitor, which analyses the incoming images and constantly adapts the color and brightness to match it. Also, the LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology reduce eye strain and fatigue. Users can also make use of the multiple HDR modes for gaming, movies, photographs, and so on. The monitor also supports 1.07 billion colors.

Other features like Philips MultiView, HDMI 2.1, and so on make it easy to connect, switch between different modes. On the whole, the new Philips Momentum 559M1RYV gaming monitor comes as a premium addition to the gaming specter, which surely ups your gaming experience.

