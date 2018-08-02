PlayStation Hits for PS4 now available in India for Rs 1,499

This will be a good news for Indian gamers as the PS4 games in India are getting cheaper. Earlier it was reported that Sony India was gearing up to bring the PlayStation Hits label at Rs 999, but this no longer the case. It has been reported that the company is looking to go with Rs 1499 price tag for the PlayStation games.

Earlier the company has stated that games in the PlayStation Hits rang will vary from country to country and the Indian page of the PlayStation Hits shows all the games announced internationally. Later the retailer confirmed that India will also get the games from its previous permanent price drop. This ensures that the games will be available at Rs 1,499.

PlayStation Hits PS4 games for India at Rs. 1,499

Bloodborne

Driveclub

Everybody's Golf

God of War 3 Remastered

Gravity Rush Remastered

Gravity Rush 2

Heavy Rain and Beyond Two Souls Collection

Infamous Second Son

Killzone Shadow Fall

The Last of Us Remastered

LittleBigPlanet 3

Ratchet and Clank

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Wipeout Omega Collection

The Last Guardian

Until Dawn

Some of the above-mentioned titles have been cheap because of the regular deals on Amazon and Flipkart. But with Rs 1,499 MRP it could see even a much lower rate when discounted at retail.

The initial list of PlayStation Hits label included games like Yakuza 0 and Assassin's Creed Black Flag, but it is yet to launch in India at a lower price.

It' been expected that the games will arrive at a lower price anytime soon. There are other distributors who are offering a lower price tag for PS4 games from publishers like Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

So this is the best time you check out the best games and buy them at a lower price tag. India has seen constant growth in the sector of gaming, the demand for games is increased in the last couple of years. We will keep you updates with the upcoming game deals.