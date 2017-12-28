PlayStation is offering six free games for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita users in January

For all the avid gamers out there, Sony has some good news. The Japanese firm has now announced that it is offering a selection of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4, PS3, and PS Vita.

"Happy New Year PlayStation Nation! We hope "play more games" is one of your resolutions for the new year, because PlayStation Plus members have some great titles coming in January," the company has said in its blog post.

"Before we go any further, we are happy to announce that PlayStation Plus members can get Starblood Arena as a bonus game starting January 2 through March 6. This arena combat game was built from the ground up to be played in VR with your PS VR headset. Attack, evade, and move in any direction as you compete against pilots from across the galaxy. You'll fight for glory, credits, and your life," the company added.

While Play Station has been a popular game console in 2017, Sony is looking to give back to users and head towards the new year with a bang. As such, the company is offering six free games for download and we must say that these games are worth a download.

So, if there is still space left on your hard drive, you can download these awesome games for free next month in January.

The list of games include:

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided | PS4

Batman: The Telltale Series | PS4

Sacred 3 | PS3

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 | PS3

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness | PS Vita (Cross Buy with PS4)

Uncanny Valley | PS Vita (Cross Buy with PS4)

Users with a subscription to PlayStation Plus will be able to download the listed games from Tuesday, January 2nd onwards. As mentioned earlier, users will need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free.

Moreover, users will have to keep paying for or get a new subscription in order to keep the games, even when the download is free and even if users have PS Plus subscription. Besides, there is a video below showing the games in action.