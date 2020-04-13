PlayStation Network Goes Down: PS4, PS Vita Consoles Facing Launching Issue News oi-Karan Sharma

Amid the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown scenario across the globe, the PlayStation Network (PSN) went down for the PS4 and the PS Vita consoles around the world, this might be bad news for the gaming enthusiast.. The report suggests that the outrage is focused in the United States and Japan, but the outage is also reported by many countries across the globe. Sony has also updated details about this issue on its official PlayStation status website.

"You may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads because we're working with ISPs to manage download traffic. We believe it's important to do our part to address internet stability concerns as an unprecedented number of people are staying home and practising social distancing. We appreciate the support and understanding from our community," reads the official website.

The official website suggests that only "Gaming and Social" are facing issues where the other two options "Account Management" and "PlayStation Store" seems to be working fine. The status page clearly mentioned that the users will face issues while launching the game on the PS4 and the PS Vita consoles. However, the company assured that the engineers are working on the issue and it will be resolved soon.

Sony didn't promise any timeline to fix the issue, it might share the details and the reason behind the outage after its investigation. Meanwhile, some reports also indicate the users are facing issues while joining PSN parties or chat groups.

According to third-party service DownDetector, it seems that the PSN servers are coming back. However, some regions are facing issues with the service. If you're also facing the same issue then you can restart the console and check for the internet connection. However, if you're playing pre-installed games directly from the hard drive then you won't face any issue while launching the game.

