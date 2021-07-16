ENGLISH

    Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Brings Several Rewards From Google Play; Fest Date, Time, Other Details

    Pokémon GO is one of the most popular games with it comes to AR mobile games. Developed by Niantic, Pokémon GO has been popular since its debut in 2016, giving gamers a chance to collect and discount Pokémon in real life. Now, the game is celebrating its 5th anniversary with the Pokémon GO Fest 2021.

     

    Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Is Here; Fest Date, Time, Other Details

    Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Date, Time

    The Pokémon GO Fest 2021 will be held on July 17 and 18. Gamers in India can buy tickets at the special anniversary price of Rs. 399, giving gamers an exclusive offer to experience the AR game. Winners have a chance to get several rewards as Niantic has partnered with Google Play.

    Winners have a chance to get three months of YouTube Premium. Plus, they are eligible to get a Google Play Sponsored Gift. Particularly Android players will be eligible for a special Sponsored Gift on Day 1 of Pokémon GO Fest 2021 on July 17. This bundle will include one Incense, one Super Incubator, and 30 Ultra Balls!

    Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Details

    The Pokémon GO Fest 2021 promises to bring in several new exciting experiences for gamers. For the same, Niantic has unveiled a super realistic real-time sky feature allowing players to experience their exact surroundings based on weather and light conditions. Moreover, gamers can also catch the limited-edition flying Pikachu with a 5 shaped balloon as it makes its way across the map.

    The Pokémon GO Fest 2021 also has a couple of special attractions for Indian trainers. They have a chance to collaborate in the Global Challenge Area, which will be exclusive to ticket holders. With this, Indian Trainers can join forces with Trainers worldwide to complete a challenge every hour at the Pokémon GO Fest 2021.

    To make things more interesting, when a Trainer completes a challenge, they will earn a bonus for the remainder of the hour. If Trainers complete a total of 24 challenges, they will unlock Time, Space, and a mystery bonus in the weeks after the Pokémon GO Fest 2021. As exciting as the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is, gamers are advised to be aware of their surroundings and follow guidelines from local health authorities when playing Pokémon GO.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 17, 2021, 8:29 [IST]
    X