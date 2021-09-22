Pokémon Unite New Season Bringing New Space Theme To Android, iOS: All You Need To Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Pokémon is one of the most-loved games and characters of all time. Games like Pokémon Go and Pokémon Unite are widely popular across cultures and generations in the world. Now, Pokémon Unite is getting a major overhaul as it enters into the next season. Plus, the Pokémon Unite mobile version is all set to debut alongside.

Pokémon Unite Next Season Release Date, Time

The Pokémon Unite new season will begin today, September 22 at 12 AM Pacific Time, which is at 12:30 PM, Indian time. The Pokémon Unite next season will bring in a wide range of Pocket Monster content with new updates. Plus, the Pokémon Unite mobile version will be arriving on Android and iOS phones.

At the same time, it should be noted that Nintendo Switch players might face a couple of glitches. The company says Nintendo Switch gamers won't be able to access Pokémon Unite between 2 PM and 12 AM Pacific Time (between 2:30 AM and 12:30 PM, Indian time). This is because the server will be under maintenance.

Maintenance is officially underway! Trainers will not be able to access #PokemonUNITE until maintenance completes.



We look forward to welcoming both current and new Trainers to Aeos Island when the maintenance window is over! https://t.co/jgVFavDmfx — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) September 21, 2021

Pokémon Unite On Android, iOS: How To Download

The Pokémon Unite will be available on Android and iPhone soon. Once it arrives, you can simply download with these steps:

Step 1: Open Google Play on Android or App Store on your iPhone

Step 2: Search for Pokémon Unite

Step 3: Now download and install the game on your phone

If you also have a Nintendo Switch, you can begin cross-playing on both devices for a complete Pokémon Unite gaming experience. Do note, it could take a while for the Pokémon Unite next season to rollout. Keep checking and looking for updates for Pokémon Unite.

Pokémon Unite New Season: What To Expect?

Nintendo says developers will be implementing the required upgrades and maintenance to ensure a smooth performance during the new cross-play feature. For the unaware, the Pokémon Unite new season will be bringing in several new experiences to the table. For one, a full cross-play will be enabled between Nintendo Switch and mobile phones, giving gamers a complete gaming experience.

More importantly, Pokémon Unite will have two battle pass called Galactic Ghost 094. This will bring the space theme into the game with the introduction of Mamoswine and Sylveon. Pokémon Unite will also be introducing Unite squads, which aims to make it easier to find "like-minded" teams for playing the game.

Pokémon Unite With Space Themed Battle Pass

The introduction of the Galactic Ghost 094 is something to look forward to. This is probably because space is one of the least popularized features of Pokémon. As far as the gaming experience is considered, the new season of Pokémon Unite will bring in lots of fun-filled levels with new beasts and more.

With the space-themed Pokémon Unite, gamers can explore and enjoy several new items. For instance, space items that trainers can wear when a mission is completed. Additionally, Pokémon Unite will be bringing in Mamoswine and Sylveon, something that gamers have been waiting for. The Pokémon Unite new season should be available soon, so keep checking for updates.

