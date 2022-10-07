Pokémon Festival of Lights 2022 Announced; Illuminating Morelull Pokémon Coming Soon News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Pokémon GO is one of the most popular games when it comes to AR experience. It's also played by thousands if not millions in India. Game developer Niantic has announced the Pokémon Festival of Lights as part of the Deepawali celebrations. The event will witness the debut of illuminating Pokémon.

For one, illuminating Morelull will be making its debut on Pokémon GO as part of the Festival of Lights celebration. Niantic also says that some Pokémon will glow at night-time during the event, giving gamers a chance to encounter them in the wild.

Pokémon Festival of Lights Date and Time

The Pokémon Festival of Lights will begin on October 14 at 10 AM. The event will be live until October 17, 8 PM Indian time. This gives gamers a week's time to explore and encounter Pokémon during the event, including ones that will glow.

Pokémon Festival of Lights 2022: New Pokémon Debuts, Bonuses to Check Out

The upcoming Deepawali event will witness the debut of Morelull and Shiinotic, the illuminating Pokémon on Pokémon GO. Additionally, gamers will get many bonuses are part of the event. For one, gamers have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Chinchou. Plus, they get 2× XP for catching Pokémon and 2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

Niantic also says incense activated during the event will last for two hours. Gamers also have a chance of increased wild encounters of Pokémon like Pikachu, Vulpix, Magnemite, Chinchou, Litwick, Litleo, Helioptile, Dedenne, and Morelull.

If you're lucky, you might even encounter Galarian Ponyta and Togedemaru. Players at the Pokémon Festival of Lights event will also have increased encounters when trainers use incense. This includes Alolan Geodude, Blitzle, Darumaka, Litwick, Dedenne, and Morelull.

Pokémon Festival of Lights 2022 Raid Bonuses

Apart from Pokémon encounters, the upcoming Festival of Lights 2022 will also have exciting raids for gamers. Niantic states Pokémon like Galarian Ponyta, Darumaka, Dedenne, and Morelull will appear at one-star raids. Three-star raids can see Pokémon like Alolan Raichu, Galarian Weezing, Mawile, and more.

Five-star raids can see Xerneas whereas mega raids can witness Mega Manectric. Gamers can also get event-themed stickers by spinning PokéStops, opening Gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop.

