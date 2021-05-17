Where To Pre-Order PlayStation 5 In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

PlayStation 5 is back in stock in India. You can order both the standard PS5 and the Digital Edition from today (May 17) at 12 PM. While the PS5 will be up for sale via Amazon, Flipkart, Sony Center, Reliance Digital, Prepaid Gamer Card, Games The Shop, and Vijay Sales, the Digital Edition will be exclusive to the Sony Center website ShopAtSC.

As of now, there is no word regarding the stock that each of these stores will get but it is believed to be very limited as there is an ongoing restriction on the sale and delivery of non-essential items during the pandemic's second wave. Eventually, the Sony Center claims that the pre-orders of PS5 will start shipping from May 24 though a delay in shipments could be possible to the lockdown and curfew across the country.

Given that there could be limited stock of the PS5, here we guide you on how to pre-order the PS5 via the various retailers.

Pre-Order PS5 Via ShopAtSC

Sony India's Sony Center is an authorized retailer that sells the company's offerings including the PlayStation 5. ShopAtSC offers free home delivery or pickup from the nearest Sony Center from May 24 with the latter possible only if the stores are open. To purchase from ShopAtSC, you should have an account, so you need to create one in advance before the pre-orders debut at 12 PM to avoid delays.

If you already purchased a unit in January, then you cannot buy another one from the same account. Also, there is a 'Notify Me' button that will be useful if stocks run out. You can choose easy EMI options and pay via your preferred mode of payment. Click here to pre-order PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition via ShopAtSC.

Pre-Order PS5 Via Amazon India

If you choose to buy the standard version of the PS5 via Amazon India, then you should have an Amazon account for faster checkout. You will get free home delivery even if you do not have a Prime membership. There are attractive offers such as no-cost EMI on using select debit and credit cards. Click here to pre-order Sony PS5 via Amazon India.

Pre-Order PS5 Via Flipkart

Flipkart also lists the PS5 for pre-order in India. You should have a Flipkart account and the retailer provides easy EMI, 12% or up to Rs. 1,800 discount on using an HDFC Bank card with EMI, and 10% or up to Rs. 1,250 off on using HDFC Bank card without EMI. There will be free home delivery of the gaming console across India. Click here to buy PS5 via Flipkart.

Pre-Order PS5 Via Vijay Sales

Vijay Sales is also selling the PlayStation 5 on its website and will deliver free home delivery for its buyers. To buy from this store, you need not have an account but just have to provide your mobile number and email ID. Click here to buy PS5 via Vijay Sales.

Pre-Order PS5 Via Reliance Digital

Reliance Digital also provides free delivery of PS5 but you should create an account on the platform to speed up the process of pre-ordering the gaming console. Click here to pre-order PS5 from Reliance Digital.

Besides these popular online retailers, you can also pre-order the PlayStation 5 via the online gaming stores Prepaid Gamer Card and Games The Stop.

Best Mobiles in India