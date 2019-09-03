PUBG Addiction: 19-Year-Old Suffers Stroke After Continuous Gameplay News oi-Karan Sharma

PUBG Mobile one of the popular online smartphone games of 2018, has always been in the headlines for the good and bad reasons. There are many cases of PUBG addiction where player have harmed themselves, committed suicide, and also got health issues. In the latest report, it has been reported that a 19-year-old boy from Hyderabad was admitted to hospital because of the mobile game. The report suggests that the teen developed a stroke because of the game.

The second-year bachelor's student was rushed to the ICU on August 26. The teen companied that he was unable to move his right hand and leg. According to the ICU doctors, they have noticed signs which corresponded to a brain stroke. Besides, they have also confirmed that the patient has developed multiple blood clots in the brain which fails his hand and leg movement.

"It is extremely rare to see a stroke of this level in a person this young. However, the teen had been leading such an inactive and unhealthy lifestyle. We were told by the parents that he spent at least 8 to 10 hours a day playing PUBG without eating, sleeping, or even drinking water properly. All of these factors combined have led to his condition," Times Of India quoted a hospital source.

According to Dr K Vinod Kumar, the victim has lost 3-4 kgs of weight in a month. While the teen has been in a recovery stage and out of danger. On August 31 he got discharged from the hospital.

This is not the first incident where a teen become addicted to the game and got health issues. On August 30 a 21-year-old lost his life by slipping into a pond while playing the game. The incident was reported in Vasai area Maharashtra.

