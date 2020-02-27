PUBG Corps, CD Projekt Red To Ditch PAX East 2020 Over Coronavirus Outbreak News oi-Karan Sharma

PAX East, the event which is scheduled for February 27 in Boston seems to be facing some cancellations and the list keeps on increasing. Now, CD Projekt Red and PUBG Corp have joined the list and cancelled their participation from the event citing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, Stephanie Bayer the communications lead of CD Projekt Red twitted the reason behind the reason for ditching the PAX East event; however, later the post was removed by her.

Meanwhile, Stephanie stated that she might be looking forward to attending the Game Developers Conference which is scheduled for March 16 in San Francisco.

"In an update from the recent invite, PUBG Corporation has decided to cancel its presence at PAX as well as GDC 2020 due to the continued spread of coronavirus. Unfortunately, this means that we will not be hosting the planned happy hour at Rosa Mexicano this Friday," PrimaGames received an email from PUBG Corp.

According to Stephanie Bayer's Twitter post, her team will not be able to attend the PAX East. "I just found out my team is cancelling our PAX East trip so I will NOT be at PAX East as previously planned," reads her tweet.

Meanwhile, other gaming companies like Thatgamecompany from Ameria has also announced via Twitter that it will not attend the PAX East event because of coronavirus outbreak.

Sony, Square Enix, and Capcom have already announced that they are opting out of the event and they can't take a risk with their employees' health. It has also been reported that Sony PlayStation 5 launch might be delayed because of the virus. Moreover, the production line is also not working in China which means the demands will not be fulfilled.

GDC 2020 is also in talks because gaming companies are also backing off from the event. It seems we might see a delay for most of the upcoming game title launches this year.

