PUBG Has Got MS Dhoni Sleep Talking; Reveals Sakshi Dhoni News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

PUBG, the online multiplayer battle Royale game has been in the headlines ever since its arrival. It is one of the most downloaded games on smartphones and its fan base is increasing with each passing day. And with the lockdown coming into effect all across the globe due to coronavirus outbreak, PUBG gained more popularity. This game has now got a new fan who is a well-known Indian cricket player, i.e, MS Dhoni.

A new report claims that MS Dhoni is so hooked to PUBG that he murmurs about in the sleep. This was revealed by Dhoni's wife Sakshi in an online live session on the Chennai Super League's official Instagram handle. PUBG is undoubtedly addictive and has been grabbing attention for its addiction.

When asked what Dhoni is up to these days, she revealed that his thinking brain is keeping him occupied and also how addicted to PUBG the former Indian skipper is. And this PUBG addiction is like an intruder in their bedroom.

During the interview, Dhoni's wife said, "He has got a thinking brain, it does not rest. When he plays video games, it helps him divert his mind, which is a good thing. Nowadays PUBG has encroached my bed. Mahi is sleep talking about the game."

Sakshi also spoke about Dhoni's love for bikes. And it's not just PUBG, but also the bikes he owns is keeping him occupied. He has been working with the mechanics of the bikes and has also modified and assembled then using some new parts.

Adding on Sakshi said, "Mahi has 9 bikes. He opened them up, he bought some parts and assembled them. He was assembling a bike and fully assembled it and he forgot to put one part the next day he had to open the bike and had to do it all over again."

PUBG addiction is not something new. In India, it has been grabbing the headline, not for just good, but also for the wrong reasons. There have been numerous cases of accidents and even death reported due to PUBG addiction. However, not always this game's addiction has ab adverse effect on the masses. The latest incidence is one such good example.

source

Best Mobiles in India