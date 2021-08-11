PUBG Is Free For A Week, But There’s A Catch; How To Play PUBG For Free? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG is going to be free to play for a week! The official announcement comes as a piece of good news for the gaming community. However, do note that there are a couple of catches here. Firstly, Player Unknown's Battlegrounds will be free only on the PC version and will be free to play only for a week.

PUBG Is Free For A Week

PUBG fans might be wondering what's the big deal about getting the game for free when it's already available on mobile. However, this is the original PUBG game, available on PC, which is a paid game. However, the perks of the free game are going to be limited for just a week. This means the limited PUBG for free will begin on August 10 and go on till August 16.

Additionally, publisher Krafton will be bringing in some limited-time rewards to woo gamers. Also, Krafton is including a couple of new features like the Taego battleground map as part of testing it out. The game will also include the "Newbie Training Course" for rookie gamers.

PUBG Is Free, But There's A Catch

As exciting as PUBG for free sounds, gamers should know there are a couple of factors to keep in mind. Firstly, PUBG for free will be available only on Steam. The game will be a free-to-play version and will last only for a week. This is how you can play PUBG for free on PC.

How To Play PUBG For Free?

Here are the steps to play PUBG for free:

Step 1: Open Steam on your browser. If you don't have a Steam account, you can create a new one.

Step 2: Next, search for PUBG on Steam and download it.

Step 3: This will let you play PUBG for free for a week either in duo fights or group matches with larger maps.

Krafton notes the mission progress, tactics, achievement progress, and other data will be recorded. If gamers choose to buy the game later, this data will be transferred to their accounts. As a typical battle royale game, once gamers complete the tasks, they can unlock gun skins and other outfits. Additionally, PUBG: Battlegrounds is introducing a free-to-play version collaborating with the K-Pop band, Blackpink.

Best Mobiles in India