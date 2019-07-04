PUBG Lite Beta Test Now Available In India – Here's How To Download And Install News oi-Karan Sharma

PUBG Lite one of the most awaiting game for India has finally made available for Indian gamers in the beta form. The game is already live and you can download it and play the game if you have done with the pre-registration of the beta version. If you haven't done the registration then today is the last day. Apart from the pre-registration of the PUBG Lite beta testing has crossed 200,000 marks. This means that all the participants of beta testing will receive six additional rewards as per the promise.

Last week it was revealed by the official page of PUBG Lite Facebook that the game is going to be release in the beta form on July 4. So the game is now ready to download and here is how you can download it.

How To Download PUBG Lite

First you have visit the official website of PUBG Lite where you can see Pre-Downloading Available Here.

Then you have to clik the Download button which will direct you to a page which will show you the minimum requirment of PC to run the game.

Click on the Download button and the file will start downloading.

Once the setup file is downloaded, open it and you will see an installation pop-up.

Follow the installation and process.

Once it is done you have to open the PUBG Lite and enjoy the gameplay of the newly released beta version.

Thoughts On PUBG Lite Beta

I have played the PUBG Lite Beta version and I must say that the game gives you a similar feel like the PUBG PC because the graphic and control of the Lite version is similar to the PC version I have played both the version and even emulator and I can tell the difference.

This toned down version of PUBG Lite is going to very helpful for the player to enjoy the gameplay in lo-configured PCs and laptops. While playing the beta version I have noticed that the gameplay is little slow and you have to point the cursor on the item which you want to pick. This is going to take a lot of time and ultimately get you killed. Because a battle royal game like PUBG required only a few seconds to get you knocked down.

Hope the final version will arrive with fast gameplay and improve the loot and pic ability of the players.

Best Mobiles in India