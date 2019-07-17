PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 Update Brings New Submachine Gun, Season 8, And More News oi-Karan Sharma

PUBG Mobile received the 0.13.0 patch back in June, and now the game is getting another update. The new update 0.13.5 brings a slew of changes in the gameplay along with the new Season 8.

The new season will begin in a day or two, but if you haven't received the update then it will land on Google Play by the end of the day. Here are the entire Patch Notes for 0.13.5 which will help you in finding the new changes in the game.

New Changes With 0.13.5 Update

1. New Weapon: PP-19

- The PP-19 is PUBG's 5th submachine gun which uses 9mm ammunition and it will be available in Erangel and Vikendi maps.

- The PP-19 is a 9mm submachine gun comes with a detachable oversized magazine of 53 rounds, but it does not support magazine upgrades, so the capacity cannot be increased through an extended magazine which are usually get fitted with asault rifles and other guns.

- The weapon can be equipped with scopes and muzzle attachments, and can be equipped with all scopes from the Red Dot Sight or the Holographic Sight to the 6x Scope, and all muzzle accessories available for submachine guns.

- The PP-19 has single shot damage value of 35 and a rate of fire similar to the UMP. Its default magazine size gives the advantage of a fully kitted weapon during early game. These advantages come at the cost of a slightly weaker performance later in the match.

Deathmatch added to Room Mode.

3. iOS background download and update feature has been added with the new update. While downloading a new patch, iOS players can now send the app to the background.

4. New Rating Protection Cards, including Rating Protection Card (Duration) and Rating Protection Card (Uses), will take effect when ratings change. No rating will be deducted while the Card is active. It only applies to Crown tier or below.

5. The High Frame Rate option has been added to HDR mode for some high-end devices. Enable it for even better graphics at the cost of battery life. It can be configured in Settings - Graphics.

6. PMCO-themed events are coming in late July. After completing the missions, players can listen to the new PMCO song by Alan Walker, and get the PMCO Theme for the Main Menu.

The 0.13.5 update brings new Season 8 with a redesigned interface.

