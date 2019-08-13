PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update Set For August 14 - New Zombie Infection Mode Expected News oi-Karan Sharma

PUBG Mobile is ready for another update which is going to roll out tomorrow on August 14. The update was already in beta phase is finally being released in a form of a stable version. The PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update will bring a new mode called 'Infection Mode' which is going to add more twist to the gameplay. In this mode, players will become zombies and attack other players.

The update is confirmed by PUBG Mobile official Twitter page. According to the tweet, the PUBG Mobile servers will be down from 5:30 AM to 9:30 AM on August 13 for maintenance.

"In preparation for Update 0.14.0, we'll be taking the PUBG MOBILE Servers down for maintenance from 00:00:00 to 04:00:00 (UTC) on August 13th. Are you ready to search for treasure?" reads PUBG Mobile Twitter post.

In preparation for Update 0.14.0, we'll be taking the PUBG MOBILE Servers down for maintenance from 00:00:00 to 04:00:00 (UTC) on August 13th. Are you ready to search for treasure? pic.twitter.com/eULDFL4FoC — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 11, 2019

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update Patch Note

New Infection Mode: In this mode some players will randomly become zombies and the rest of the players will form a human defender team. Defenders have to survive until the timer runs out. Do note that, the zombies will not get any firearms and they have to attack other players with melee and other cooldown-based abilities.

On the other side, the defenders will have access to weapons. However, it won't help them that much because the zombies can rise again. Defenders have an advantage where the team can win the match. I Even if just one defender survives in the end, then the defenders win.

Important Note: Defenders will turn into zombies after being killed by zombies. If all the defenders get infected then zombies will win the match.

Besides, the update will bring visual changes to the game. The number of Daily Mission will also be reduced. Players can switch to any random mission from the mission pool if they are not satisfied with their daily mission, but only up to three times a day. The update will bring new outfits, skins and changes to the UI of the gameplay.

Let's see what else PUBG Mobile new update is going to bring this time.

Best Mobiles in India