PUBG Mobile Addiction — Class XII Student Lost His Life After Playing Game For 6 Hours

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games across the globe but India has seen a huge number of addiction cases. Unfortunately, one more case has been reported when a class XII student lost his life because of his PUBG addiction. According to the report, the incident took place at Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh where the victim was playing the popular game for more than six hours.

Furqan Qureshi was 16-year-old who was a student of Class XII Kendriya Vidyalaya in Nasirabad. On the eve of May 26, the unfortunate incident happened, when he was playing the game. According to The New Indian Express report, Furqan's father Haroon Rashid Qureshi said that they came to Neemuch for the wedding of Furqan's cousin a few days back. Everyone was busy in preparation and he was busy playing the game, even after getting scolded several times. On May 26 he started playing the game around 12:30 and kept playing till 6:30 without any break.

Furqan was playing the game when his two-year-old sister Fiza was also present in the room. "Furqan suddenly started shouting 'blast it, blast it' and 'Ayan tune mujhe harwa diya aur marwa diya, ab mai tere saath nahi kheloonga'. He subsequently started complaining of an acute headache and slumped on the bed," the report quoted Fiza.

Immediately Fiza shouted for help and his father rush into the room where he found his son lying unconscious, then he rushes hospital to rescue his son. But it was late because cardiologist Dr Ashok Jain declared him dead on arrival.

"The death was caused possibly by severe cardiac arrest triggered by sudden, but deep shock," the doctor added.

"Only two weeks ago, I snatched his cell-phone over his habit of playing the online game which was having a negative effect on his academic and sports activities. He left food for 2-3 days forcing his mother to convince me to return the phone, after which Furqan promised to play the game only for half an hour daily," The New Indian Express quoted deceased teenager's father.

Thoughts About PUBG Addiction

PUBG Mobile is an online game which is actually a very interesting game because you need lots of focus in the game. You have to plan a strategy while playing the game, but the excess of anything will be harmful to anyone.

In this case, we learned that the boy was badly addicted to the game, he played the game for six-long hours without taking any break which is medically wrong. At least while playing you should take a few breaks to rest your body and stretch it. This incident was very unfortunate, there should be some awareness about the gaming addiction which will decrease this kind of incidents.