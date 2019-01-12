PUBG Mobile bans twelve professional players for using Radar hack

PUBG Mobile has become one of the most popular games in the smartphone category. The game has titled as the most downloaded and played games in 2018. the game is loved for its fast-paced playstyle, new maps and timely updates. In this game, 100 players are dropped into the open battlefield. Tencent Games is behind the development of the game, and the company ensures that players will not cheat or have an undue advantage in the game in the gameplay.

PUBG has created a positive a fair game environment for everyone. In 2018 200 million downloads were achieved along with 30 million daily users across the globe. The developers have also banned 13 million players since June 2017 for hacking the game. Last month, PUBG has banned around 30,000 players along with four professional players.

According to a new report, the developers of the game has banned twelve more professional players. The list also includes four professional players from the game's North American esports league.

The game has banned this twelve player because they were caught using Radar hack at the PUBG European League. Six players were caught charting during a professional game. The players' name is "Papaya", "Cabecao", "swalker", "zuppaa", "Houlow" and "sezk0." All of them are facing a three-year ban on this game. The Radar hack allows players to see their opponents on the map, it also gives you the advantage to spot and shoot first.