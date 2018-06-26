PUBG Mobile brings all-new First-Person gameplay and Mini-Zone arcade mode

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or better known as PUBG has taken the smartphone gaming world by storm. The game has impressed critics and gamers around the world for its action-packed storyline and intense graphics. The fact that the massive game runs brilliantly on smartphones has made PUBG the first choice for gamers that love shooting games.

And now, for the first time ever, players can experience high-caliber first-person perspective gameplay in the palms of their hands in the biggest update yet for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG MOBILE).

Available now, Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation are introducing an all-new first-person perspective variation to the Classic Mode of PUBG MOBILE allowing players to play PUBG MOBILE from an all-new perspective. As per the news shared by official sources, the first-person perspective mode is just one part of a larger update for the game that also introduces weapon finishes, a Mini-Zone Arcade Mode and more.

In addition to the first-person perspective mode, PUBG MOBILE's latest update adds several new in-game features that deliver new modes of gameplay and more ways to customize and communicate, including:

Arcade Mode: Mini-Zone - This all-new Arcade Mode drops 100 players into a smaller circle with triple the number of weapons. Players can expect matches to last 20 minutes.

Armory: Players can now check out weapon statistics and compare the performance data of weapon accessories.

Royale Pass: Players complete daily and weekly missions to earn points and increase their rank. Complete a certain number of missions every week for additional crates.

Airplane and Weapon Finishes: The player with the highest "Royale Pass" level can now choose the finish of the starting airplane. Besides, all-new weapon finishes are now available for players to unlock and customize on mobile.

Emotes: PUBG MOBILE now has some new gestures and movements for players to clap, taunt and laugh at opponents.

If you are also hooked to your smartphone or tablet, you can check all the new features added to this update in the official trailer released by PUBG MOBILE. PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and GooglePlay.

To give you some insights about the PUBG MOBILE, the game is developed by Tencent Games and PUBG Corp. and based on PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, the original PC and Xbox One gaming phenomenon that was first released in 2017. As per the gameplay, up to 100 players parachute onto a remote 8x8 km island to do battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

The game runs very well on Android devices. As per the games' requirement, a smartphone with at least 2GB RAM is required. It runs smoothly on a wide range of Android and iOS devices.