PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2018: A chance to win Rs 50,00,000 prize pool

The world’s largest and most played game PUBG has announced India’s biggest eSports Championship know as PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship 2018. The gaming company has joined hands with OPPO India to conduct this mega eEsports tournament. The championship will kick-start from September 26 and ends on October 21, 2018. The grand finals will be held in Bangalore, as we all now PUBG Mobile is India’s most downloaded and played online game, and the competition will witness more than 1000 colleges from 30+ cities across the country. The most exciting part of the tournament is the prize poll of Rs 50,00,000.

The PUBG India competition will be streamed across social media platforms so that the eSports enthusiasts across India can follow it. Students from any campus across the country can participate in the championship in squads of four. There will be four knockout round which also includes the semi-finals out of which 20 teams will be shortlisted to compete for the ultimate trophy at the grand finals. If you are interested in the tournament then you can register your squad via the official website which is www.pubgmobile .in, the registration will be open from September 7 and the portal will close on September 23 2018.

The tournament will have these awards for the matches at the Grand Finals

1. MVP – Overall Best Player with a maximum number of MVP awards

2. The Executioner – Awarded for maximum kills overall

3. The Medic – Awarded for the highest number of revives

4. The Redeemer – Awarded to the player with the highest amount of health restored

5. The Rampage Freak – Awarded for maximum kills in one lobby

6. The Lone ranger – Awarded for Maximum Time Survived in game

According to Aneesh Aravind, General Manager of Tencent Game India, this championship is a very big step towards developing a robust eSport environment in the country. He added, “This is the first time we are organizing an eSports championship here and we are extremely excited to bring it to as many campuses of India as possible. We are glad that PUBG MOBILE has received an overwhelming response in India and we look forward to working with our fans and partners to make this a grand spectacle.”

As we have mentioned in many of our articles that PUBG Mobile is one of the most played games in India and almost everyone is playing it. After a couple of months of debuting, the gaming company had joined its hands with iconic movie franchise, Mission Impossible 6: Fallout to deliver all-new in-game content inspired by the film.

It has been reported that the game has already crossed 100 Million downloads globally and recently the company has launched its Season 3 of the Royal Pass at the starting of this month.