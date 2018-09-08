ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2018: A chance to win Rs 50,00,000 prize pool

PUBG India announces Campus Championship 2018 with Rs 50,00,000. Here is how you can participate in the tournament and get the chance to made it to the finals.

By:

Related Articles

    The world’s largest and most played game PUBG has announced India’s biggest eSports Championship know as PUBG MOBILE Campus Championship 2018. The gaming company has joined hands with OPPO India to conduct this mega eEsports tournament. The championship will kick-start from September 26 and ends on October 21, 2018. The grand finals will be held in Bangalore, as we all now PUBG Mobile is India’s most downloaded and played online game, and the competition will witness more than 1000 colleges from 30+ cities across the country. The most exciting part of the tournament is the prize poll of Rs 50,00,000.

    PUBG Mobile Campus Championship 2018: A chance to win Rs 50,00,000

    The PUBG India competition will be streamed across social media platforms so that the eSports enthusiasts across India can follow it. Students from any campus across the country can participate in the championship in squads of four. There will be four knockout round which also includes the semi-finals out of which 20 teams will be shortlisted to compete for the ultimate trophy at the grand finals. If you are interested in the tournament then you can register your squad via the official website which is www.pubgmobile .in, the registration will be open from September 7 and the portal will close on September 23 2018. 

    The tournament will have these awards for the matches at the Grand Finals 

    1. MVP – Overall Best Player with a maximum number of MVP awards

    2. The Executioner – Awarded for maximum kills overall

    3. The Medic – Awarded for the highest number of revives

    4. The Redeemer – Awarded to the player with the highest amount of health restored

    5. The Rampage Freak – Awarded for maximum kills in one lobby

    6. The Lone ranger – Awarded for Maximum Time Survived in game

    According to Aneesh Aravind, General Manager of Tencent Game India, this championship is a very big step towards developing a robust eSport environment in the country. He added, “This is the first time we are organizing an eSports championship here and we are extremely excited to bring it to as many campuses of India as possible. We are glad that PUBG MOBILE has received an overwhelming response in India and we look forward to working with our fans and partners to make this a grand spectacle.”

    As we have mentioned in many of our articles that PUBG Mobile is one of the most played games in India and almost everyone is playing it. After a couple of months of debuting, the gaming company had joined its hands with iconic movie franchise, Mission Impossible 6: Fallout to deliver all-new in-game content inspired by the film.

    It has been reported that the game has already crossed 100 Million downloads globally and recently the company has launched its Season 3 of the Royal Pass at the starting of this month. 

    Story first published: Sunday, September 9, 2018, 9:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue