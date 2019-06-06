PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 India Semi-Finals Rankings Released – Best Indian Teams News oi-Karan Sharma

After two epic weeks of back-to-back competition and unmatched displays of skill in the world’s most popular mobile game, 16 elite teams from each region will be competing in the PUBG MOBILE CLUB OPEN 2019 Regional Finals in June. PUBG MOBILE today confirmed the qualifying 16 teams from each region who will move on to the regional finals in June.

The PUBG MOBILE Club Open Global Finals is going to be held in July. Here is the list of the top 16 teams for each region.

Vivo, the smartphone company, is the official title sponsor of PMCO 2019, providing smartphones to players and fans during both splits. The PMCO Spring Split India Finals will be held in the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi. Qualifying teams from India will participate in the finals on June 14-15 for a chance to represent their country in the PMCO Global Spring Split Finals in Berlin, Germany.

So far, the India region of the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 has seen remarkable feats of excellence, with semi-pro players like INSCartOonZz and BRAWLdark amassing 40 kills and 35 kills respectively. At the end of the regional semifinals, The Brawlers at 382 points, finished on top with a clear 51-point lead over Team Insidious and 111 points ahead of crowd favorites Team SOUL, who finished 4th. RIP official,l who were contenders at the PMIS 2019 as well, have also made it through to the next leg.

Unveiled at the PUBG MOBILE 1st Anniversary party, PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2019 (PMCO 2019) marked the start of the long-term and committed partnership by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation with Vivo to build out a true mobile esports eco-system for the world’s most popular mobile game, PUBG MOBILE.

The PMCO 2019 is divided into Spring Split and Fall Split, each with separate prize pool totalling $2.5 million USD. The Spring Split Global Finals will take place in Berlin this July which will feature teams from India based on the Regional Finals in Delhi.

Our Take On Indian PUBG Mobile Teams

Let's see how Indian Player are going to play against the best players in other countries. But don't underestimate the Indian teams because their performance is really outstanding and the level of gaming has increased. I have watched some of the matches of PMCO 2019 and I must say that the teams playing this time are really very strong and it will increase the difficulty level of international gaming championship.

It will be very interesting to watch Indian teams playing the PUBG MOBILE CLUB OPEN 2019.