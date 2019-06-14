Just In
PUBG Mobile Club Open India Regional Finals Day 1 – Watch The Live Stream
PUBG Mobile Club Channel 2019 the international tournament which was on and today the India Regional Finals Day 1 is happening the country. The first match is already over and the Indian Tigers has already made their Chicken Dinner very strategically.
If you don't want to miss the live stream then you are in the correct place.
Our Take On Indian PUBG Mobile Teams
Let's see how Indian Player are going to play against the best players in other countries. But don't underestimate the Indian teams because their performance is really outstanding and the level of gaming has increased. I have watched some of the matches of PMCO 2019 and I must say that the teams playing this time are really very strong and it will increase the difficulty level of international gaming championship. It will be very interesting to watch Indian teams playing the PUBG MOBILE CLUB OPEN 2019.