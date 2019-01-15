ENGLISH

PUBG Mobile confirmed new update 0.10.5, with Night Mode, Zombies and more

PUBG Mobile has finally confirmed the upcoming update of 0.10.5.

    PUBG Mobile has finally confirmed the upcoming update of 0.10.5 which is going to feature zombie mode, stable Vikendi map with night mode, new weapons and more. But the developers have not revealed what exactly they are going to add. The PUBG Mobile tweeted, that they are going to "bring better tweaks to the loot distribution in Vikendi. Recently the game has added the fourth map known as Vikendi snow map which brings in new weapons, new suits, snow bike, new jump locations and more.

    PUBG Mobile confirmed new update 0.10.5, with Night Mode and Zombies

     

    According to the leaks, the update will bring a new Zombie mode, a new death cam feature, an MK47 Mutant, and the auto-rickshaw.

    According to reports, the Zombi Mode will have a team of players who will fight 98 zombies. The collaboration of Resident Evil 2 and PUBG was announced at the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge in 2018. Now finally the zombie mode is coming true.

    The new update will bring MK 47 mutant is an assault rifle. It will use 7.62mm ammunition you can use it for single and burst fire modes. Moreover, it will have a 20 round magazine, but you can extend it by adding an extended mag. Some speculation also suggests that the game will bring new weather conditions including rain and snow covered areas on a map. This will increase the difficulty level of the gameplay.

    Recently, PUBG Mobile in China has received new gameplay as the Chinese New Year theme, which includes shooting monsters on the way to win the match. The are many video gameplay available on youtube which shows that the player needs to fight against each other in a Classic Mode style match. As you play along you will get to monster statutes throughout the map. When you go near the statutes, it will activate the small monsters against whom you have to fight.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 18:00 [IST]
