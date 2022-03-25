Just In
PUBG Mobile Esports Global Tournaments Partners With Sony Xperia: All You Need To Know
PUBG Mobile esports is going to partner with Sony Xperia for its global tournaments in 2022. Sony Xperia will be the official smartphone partner for all PUBG Mobile's esports global events this year, explained Tencent in an official statement and Sony Xperia flagships will be provided to competing teams.
Sony Xperia For PUBG Mobile Esports Tourneys
Going into the details, game developer Tencent announced that Xperia flagship smartphones will be provided to all PUBG Mobile teams competing in the global-level tournaments in 2022. To note, this isn't the first time a game developer is partnering with Sony for the Xperia flagship.
Sony had previously partnered with Call of Duty: Mobile for their global championships. Back in 2020 and 2021, Sony Xperia flagships were handed over to participating teams at the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship. About PUBG Mobile, it was the OnePlus 9 series that partnered last year, in 2021.
PUBG Mobile Global Events In 2022
To note, the year 2022 is going to be exciting for gamers hooked to PUBG Mobile. The year will witness two global events as per the official roadmap released so far. This includes the Mid-Season Championship or the MSC. Plus, the PUBG Mobile Global Championship pr PMGC will also be held in 2022.
The current roadmap for both PUBG Mobile global events will happen sometime in June and December, respectively. We expect the Sony Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III game-centric phones to be part of the PUBG Mobile event.
"The player experience is always a top priority for PUBG Mobile esports so it felt natural and confident to enter a partnership with Sony's Xperia. We look forward to seeing our players showcasing an even stronger performance with their Xperia flagship series at our global tournaments this year," James Yang, the director of PUBG Mobile global esports said.
How To Participate In PUBG Mobile Global Events?
Presently, the PUBG Mobile global event date and other details are still under wraps, and it's a bit too early to speculate the dates. Presently, PUBG Mobile remains banned in India while PUBG New State is open for gamers. More details will be provided once we know the dates and the registration details for the PUBG Mobile global event.
