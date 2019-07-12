ENGLISH

    PUBG Mobile Free Rewards With WeGame – Here's How To Avail Them

    PUBG Mobile is once again back with the new giveaway event in which users will give receive outfit, crate, and an outfit box without paying anything. Here is how you can take part in the giveaway. To participate in the giveaway first you have to download the WeGame which is an official tool for the PUBG Mobile.

    Basically, this tool will boost the game and analyze your in-game stats. With this app, users can keep an eye on their profile statistics of the season and their friends as well. So here is how you can get the rewards from this PUBG tool.

    How To Get PUBG Mobile WeGame rewards

    • The very first thing you need to do is to download and install the WeGame for PUBG Mobile from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
    • After installing the app you have to allow all the permissions to it.
    • Now you will be asked to log in to your PUBG account, you can do it as a guest account or from your Facebook account.
    • After the login process, you need to head to the bottom chat section where you can see a new message from PUBG Buddy about a new event.
    • You have to open the message and click on Free Gift which you can see at the bottom right corner.
    • Now you have to link your PUBG profile with the WeGame app in order to avail the rewards.
    • Once it's done you will see a banner where you can claim for your rewards.
    • You need to click "Get Them" option and you will receive the rewards in the game inventory.

    PUBG Mobile Free Rewards

    • Godzilla's Carapace
    • PUBG Crate Coupon
    • Outfit Box III

    So this is how you can avail the free rewards from the PUBG Mobile in a few simple steps.

    Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
