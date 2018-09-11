PUBG Mobile to get Sanhok map, new weapons, and vehicles on September 12

The Mobile Version of most famous PlayerUnknown's BattleGround PUBG Mobile is all set to receive its latest update. The new update will bring Sanhok map to the game finally. This map was already available on the PUBG beta version on Android and now the developers are finally making it available for all. The game was down on September 11 from 12 AM to 8 AM, during this time developers added the new map as a bunch of updates. The new version of the game will be available from September 12.

The most notable addition to the game is obviously the Sanhok map, which is been available for PC and recently made available for Xbox also. The new map is more inspired from the Far Cry, Miramar map. The Sanhok is much smaller as compared to Erangel and Miramar, and this will make the game more exciting and fast-paced.

The new update will also bring new weapons as well as two new vehicles. The new weapons will include the QBZ, which is an automatic rifle, and the flare gun. An automatic rifle means the gun will take less time to reload, and this will make it easier for you to give a headshot to your opponent.

The new update also brings new vehicles, the bulletproof UAZ is one of the new vehicles which can be used inside and outside the battle zone. The second car will be the muscle car which is available in hard-top and convertible versions. Four players can sit at a time in both the variants of the car.

The updates also include customizable pick-up options, which you can change from the settings option. It also includes better anti-cheat measures, improved cheat plug-in recognition.

Recently the PUBG's creators have heard the voices of players and launched a new website which is meant to fix the game. Developers from the popular battle royale game have launched a website called FIX PUBG as a part of the new campaign. This created to address the game's bugs and make it more stable.