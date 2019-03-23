ENGLISH

    PUBG Mobile imposes time limit of 6 hours for Indian players

    PUBG Mobile said to bring time restriction of Indian players. Now Player can only play 6 hours of PUBG Mobile a day.

    By
    |

    PUBG is very much famous in India and it has been there in the news headlines in the past couple of months for good and bad reasons. There are many cases of stealing, violence, suicide and more because of the game. Gujrat police have also started arresting players for playing the game. Now the reports are surfacing on the web which suggests that game will soon get the playtime restriction in India.

    PUBG Mobile imposes time limit of 6 hours for Indian players

     

    However, the information is not official and confirmed by the PUBG Corps we still need to wait for the confirmation. The restriction will be only for six hours which give you access to playing the game for six hours and after that, you won't be able to play the game. You will receive a notification to come back the next day.

    A player under the age of 18 years will receive a prior notification after two and four hours so that they will play the game accordingly before reaching the restricted timing.

    If this turns out to be true then at least the ban will be lifted from the states and players will be able to enjoy the gameplay. However, banning the game was always illogical.

    However, do note that this, not confirmed information and there will be any changes with the announcement. The PUBG officials have not confirmed the new so far.

    Saturday, March 23, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
