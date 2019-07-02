PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 Announced With Rs 1.5 Crore Prize Pool News oi-Karan Sharma

PUBG Mobile and Oppo have once again joined their hands to organise the biggest tournament of Indian. The company has officially announced the PUBG Tournament in India which is known as PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019. Last time Team Soul grabbed the trophy for the Indian Series let's see which team is going to replace the team Soul. The prize pool for the tournament is Rs 1.5 Crore. So if you are also a pro player and want to take part in this tournament then follow these simple steps.

How To Register For PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019

First, you need to visit the PUBG Mobile India website where you can see a banner which reads "The Fight Begins!"

There you have to click on "Register Now" which will direct you to a "GUNS DOWN. SIGN UP." page.

You have to fill all your details in the form including your name, game name, mobile number, character ID, e-mail address, and other.

After filling the form you need to check the two box and click on "Register For The India Tour".

Once you are done with the registration you will receive a verification mail on your registered e-mail ID.

You have to open the mail to get your self verified. After that, a pop-up will appear which says "Activate my account" you have to click on that and you are all set to go.

Tournament Rules

Do not show up at scheduled start times.

Purposely stall or attempt to block the tournament from starting.

Use emulators or any other kind of third-party tools/hacks which allow them to play the game on a PC. Do this and your entire squad will be disqualified.

Intentionally use bugs, glitches, or errors. First offences of this type will result in a squad forfeiting their game. Second offences will result in elimination from the event and all future events.

Add, modify, or remove game files from their intended state.

Intentionally change their character's angle to look through texture or object. Players are not allowed to set two actions to the same key in key bindings.

Indulge in betting during the course of the tournament (by a player, squad, or on behalf of anyone associated with a squad). Betting will result in disqualification from the tournament and a six-month ban.

Undertake personal streaming without prior approval from Tencent Games. This offence can lead to squad disqualification or a tournament ban for the offender.

In-Game Qualifier Dates

Group A: July 15 - July 21

Group B: July 29 - August 4

Group C: August 12 - August 18

Group D: August 26 - September 1

RANK CASH REWARD 1st ₹50,00,000 2nd ₹20,00,000 3rd ₹10,00,000 4th ₹5,00,000 5th ₹3,00,000 6th ₹2,50,000 7th ₹2,00,000 8th ₹1,50,000 9th ₹1,00,000 10th ₹,100,000 11th ₹60,000 12th ₹60,000 13th ₹60,000 14th ₹60,000 15th ₹60,000 16th ₹40,000 17th ₹40,000 18th ₹40,000 19th ₹40,000 20th ₹40,000

