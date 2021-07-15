Just In
- 8 min ago Amazon Prime Day Special Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 75,000
- 9 hrs ago Amazon Headsets Days Sale 2021: Discounts On OnePlus, Samsung, Mi, Realme, Jabra, Boat, And More
- 15 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Benchmark Scores Out; Dimensity 720 SoC Confirmed
- 16 hrs ago Oppo A54 Price Hiked Up To Rs. 1,000; Worth Your Money?
Don't Miss
- Finance NPS Tier-1 Has Outperformed Corporate Debt Funds: Should You Invest?
- News Prashanth Kishore in or out? Join today's debate at 10:30 am with Dr Sandeep Shastri to know more
- Movies Krishna Shroff Recalls Sobbing While Watching Tiger's Baaghi 2; Says 'Doesn't Happen To Me Often'
- Sports India women vs England women: Hosts wrap T20I series despite Smriti Mandhana fireworks
- Automobiles Audi e-tron Service & Ownership Plans Revealed: Extended Warranty & Buyback Scheme Available
- Lifestyle Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Class 12 Indian Student Kashish Lakra Youngest To Qualify For Summer Paralympic Games
- Education MP Board 10th Result 2021 Roll Number-wise, 100% Pass Percentage
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Telangana In July
PUBG Mobile Lite Redeem Codes Today Brings Legendary Outfits, AKM Glacier Skin, More
PUBG Mobile, undoubtedly, is a game that every mobile gamer enjoyed. With BGMI in place, PUBG Mobile Lite is still trending in India. If you're a PUBG Mobile Lite gamer, here are the redeem codes that will help boost your gaming performance. Here's everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes 2021 for today.
PUBG Mobile Lite Redeem Codes 2021 Explained
Let's admit it. PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are among gamer's most favorite battle royale titles. PUBG Mobile Lite, as the name suggests, is a game developed with trimmed-down specs so even those with low-end smartphones can play it without a glitch. The game offers several upgrades and benefits, which can be purchased with the in-game currency.
However, you can also get these rewards using the PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes, which are free of cost. Rewards like AKM Glacier skin, Bumble Bee set, and much more can be claimed using the PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes. Here is the complete list of PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes 2021 for today and the steps to claim them.
PUBG Mobile Lite Redeem Codes 2021 Today
Here are the working PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes
- BMTCZBZMFS for Pretty Pink Set
- SD14G84FCC for AKM Glacier Skin
- LEVKIN1QPCZ for Pacer Set - Gold
- VETREL2IMHX for Bumble Bee Set
- JJCZCDZJ9U for Golden pan skin
- TIFZBHZK4A for New Legendary outfits
- BARISGEID for Kong Team - Pan
- VEZIRBEYEID for GVK Parachute
- BOBR3IBMT for Desert Ranger Set
- BMTJZDZPPK for Jester Hero Headgear
- SIWEST4YLXR for Assassin Suit & Bottom
- BMTFZBZQNC for Drifter Set
- BMTJZDZPPK for Jester Hero Headgear
Steps To Claim PUBG Mobile Lite Redeem Codes
Step 1: Open the PUBG Mobile Lite official Redeem Site. You can use a VPN network if you're unable to access this site.
Step 2: Next, enter your character ID, redeem codes of your choice in the input boxes, and fill in the captcha.
Step 3: Once verified, a dialog box will confirm the redemption. If it doesn't appear, it means the code has expired and you can try a different one.
Step 4: Lastly, the rewards will directly appear in the in-game mail section where you can claim it before it expires.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
17,663
-
1,12,049
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
22,947
-
16,999
-
2,01,290
-
69,990
-
46,999
-
21,146