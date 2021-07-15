ENGLISH

    PUBG Mobile Lite Redeem Codes Today Brings Legendary Outfits, AKM Glacier Skin, More

    
    |

    PUBG Mobile, undoubtedly, is a game that every mobile gamer enjoyed. With BGMI in place, PUBG Mobile Lite is still trending in India. If you're a PUBG Mobile Lite gamer, here are the redeem codes that will help boost your gaming performance. Here's everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes 2021 for today.

     

    PUBG Mobile Lite Redeem Codes 2021 Explained

    Let's admit it. PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are among gamer's most favorite battle royale titles. PUBG Mobile Lite, as the name suggests, is a game developed with trimmed-down specs so even those with low-end smartphones can play it without a glitch. The game offers several upgrades and benefits, which can be purchased with the in-game currency.

    However, you can also get these rewards using the PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes, which are free of cost. Rewards like AKM Glacier skin, Bumble Bee set, and much more can be claimed using the PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes. Here is the complete list of PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes 2021 for today and the steps to claim them.

    PUBG Mobile Lite Redeem Codes 2021 Today

    Here are the working PUBG Mobile Lite redeem codes

    • BMTCZBZMFS for Pretty Pink Set
    • SD14G84FCC for AKM Glacier Skin
    • LEVKIN1QPCZ for Pacer Set - Gold
    • VETREL2IMHX for Bumble Bee Set
    • JJCZCDZJ9U for Golden pan skin
    • TIFZBHZK4A for New Legendary outfits
    • BARISGEID for Kong Team - Pan
    • VEZIRBEYEID for GVK Parachute
    • BOBR3IBMT for Desert Ranger Set
    • BMTJZDZPPK for Jester Hero Headgear
    • SIWEST4YLXR for Assassin Suit & Bottom
    • BMTFZBZQNC for Drifter Set
    Steps To Claim PUBG Mobile Lite Redeem Codes

    Step 1: Open the PUBG Mobile Lite official Redeem Site. You can use a VPN network if you're unable to access this site.

    Step 2: Next, enter your character ID, redeem codes of your choice in the input boxes, and fill in the captcha.

     

    Step 3: Once verified, a dialog box will confirm the redemption. If it doesn't appear, it means the code has expired and you can try a different one.

    Step 4: Lastly, the rewards will directly appear in the in-game mail section where you can claim it before it expires.

