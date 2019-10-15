ENGLISH

    PUBG Mobile New Update To Bring Halloween Mode, New Weapons, And More

    By
    |

    PUBG Mobile is once again ready to receive a new update - the version 0.15.0. The update is slated to release on October 16 which will bring a bunch of new features to the gameplay. The update will bring all-new Payloadmode, along with the revamped Survive Till Dawn-Halloween mode. Meanwhile, the dark night mode will also be taken off from the game to make some changes. Here are the details:

    Before the rollout of the latest update, the developers will take off the game from the servers. The PUBG Mobile will be offline for maintenance on October 15 from 12 AM UTC (5:30 am IST) to 7 AM UTC (12:30 PM IST).

    "Other enhancements: characters can now leap in mid-air to reach previously inaccessible places; new vehicles such as the amphibious BRDM-2 and helicopters have been added to make travelling more mobile; exploding fuel drums are now in the game for laying traps," reads the PUBG Mobile website.

    The website also confirms that the update will also tune weapons like M16A4, Vector, UMP45, and MK47Mutant. Moreover, it will also bring the famous Desert Eagle to the gameplay. Payload mode will bring new weapons, recall system, a helicopter, Vehicle repair pack and superweapon crates, and air strikes as well.

    Teammate recall feature will allow players to revive their dead teammates by picking up their ID cards at the communication tower. Following weapons will be added to Payload mode:

    • RPG-7
    • M3E1-A
    • M79 Grenade Launcher
    • MGL Grenade Launcher
    • M134 Minigun

    With the 0.15.0 update, players will also be able to take helicopters into the battleground, fix vehicle damage and tiers, climb building and containers to reach inaccessible places. Moreover, players will also be able to perform double jump by, "Tap jump, then jump again at the right timing in midair."

    The update will also bring explosive barrels on all the maps which can be used to damage more opponents by bullets. BRDM-2 Amphibious Armored Vehicle will also be available on the entire map which is capable of traversing water and equipped with bulletproof tires. But do note that it can only be called with the help of flare gun.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 16:35 [IST]
