    PUBG Mobile Players Use Drones For Flying Car Trick: Here's How To Do

    PUBG Mobile recently received the latest update which brings new Arctic Mode in the gameplay. Alongside, developers have also added the drone support, which allows players to monitor nearby regions and spot enemies or to recon while camping.

    PUBG Mobile Players Use Drones For Flying Car Trick: Here's How To Do

     

    However, it seems that a game enthusiast has taken the capabilities of the drone to another level by using it to make cars fly in the game. The trick was spotted on a video shared by the player.

    The player has gathered three to four drones and placed it inside his car and proceed the drones to fly along with the vehicle. Users are debating over this trick on Reddit. Some suggest that this might be a bug which developers missed to fix or a simple creative case which even they didn't realize.

    Users also suggest that this trick can be done with the help of two drones. Meanwhile, it's also noted that the car-lifting trick is working more accurately if you take the drone inside the car and lift, instead of placing it under the car. However, users suggest that it is a bit difficult to control the vehicle, but it's total fun.

    To make sure the trick is working we have also tried it and I must say that the trick is doable and you can take advantage of this trick for camping on top of the buildings. Stay up in the air gives you the high leverage, and it's a great advantage to spot your enemies and knock them down.

     

    Moreover, you don't need to be inside the car and you can use the trick to lift the vehicle and create an ambush. Meanwhile, if you're using this trick for sniping, make sure your firing is suppressed. Otherwise, the sound of the snipers can grab others attention and that can end the game for your entire squad.

    Use this trick wisely because it comes with its own advantages and disadvantages. All the best.

    Monday, April 27, 2020, 18:32 [IST]
