PUBG Mobile posted new year wallpapers and announced PSMC theme giveaway

PUBG Mobile has seen a really wonderful year because of its popularity among other mobile games. Now the developers of the game are celebrating this new year by posting two new wallpapers of the game on Twitter and asking people how they are celebrating the new year by using the hashtag #pubgmobilenewyear.

Tencent Games developers are also organising a giveaway and few lucky winners who will receive PMSC themed item by January 5.

Developers Tweeter post reads, "Happy New Year from all of us at PUBG MOBILE. To celebrate 2019, we would like to share with you these wallpapers. Let us know how you are celebrating New Year with #PUBGMOBILE using #pubgmobilenewyear, and we will pick a few lucky winners to receive PMSC themed item by Jan 5th!

Recently PUBG Mobile has collaborated with Japanese clothing franchise A Bathing Ape, widely known as BAPE. Both the company has collaborated first in October 2018. Once again the companies have joined their hands to bring some exclusive clothing to the game. The new BAPE outfit pack is already available on PUBG Mobile, moreover, this will not be made available for PC or the console versions of the game.

The new outfit pack comes with a price of 3,600 Unknown Cash. The outfit pack will include BAPE City Camo Hoodie, BAPE City Camo Pants, and BAPE StaMid shoes. If you don't have that much UC then you can purchase it with real money. It starts with Rs 249 for 190UC and goes up to Rs 7,900 for 8100 UC.

Recently a report has surfaced on the web which was claiming that Maharashtra High-court Prejudge K Srinivasulu has officially banned the PUBG Game in India, and the circular has been shared across the social media websites.

But later it was proved that the circular was fake and created by a user, probably to scare someone who plays a lot of PUBG game. Forging a judiciary system is a crime, and the criminal who created this circular might have to face some severe action.