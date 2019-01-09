PUBG Mobile receive a new update which includes monsters

PUBG Mobile has become one of the most popular game when it comes to smartphone gaming. Tencent games are the one behind the development of the game. Now the developers are rolling out an update for the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile, and the best part about the update is it features monsters.

The Chinese players of PUBG Mobile have received new gameplay as the Chinese New Year theme, which includes shooting monsters on the way to win the match. The are many video gameplay available on youtube which shows that the player needs to fight against each other in a Classic Mode style match. As you play along you will get to monster statutes throughout the map. When you go near the statutes, it will activate the small monsters against whom you have to fight.

Player has to kill the small monsters and collect the loot item which contains a special flare gun. Do note that the monster attack will cause you damage. When you will fire the flare gun, it will lead to an apocalyptic cloud spawning a bigger monster. Players need to kill this monster too and against collect the loot. This time loot will be big and you will get powerful weapons, armours and ammo.

The game also receives a special battle mode in which eight players can play a small battle with limited weapons. All the player need to fight against a big giant monster. The monster will try to kill all the player with his attacking moves. During the battle, a modified red zone will take place, which will deplete players life. In addition, the monster will also shoot fireballs which is capable of pushing the player out of the match. In between player will also receive supplies of crates to keep the players' weapons refilled.