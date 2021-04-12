ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes For April 12; How To Get Rewards Using PUBG Mobile Redeem Code?

    By
    |

    PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular smartphone games. Despite the ban in India, PUBG is stilled played by several players. To make things better, there are a couple of PUBG Mobile redeem codes that help you get rewards. One can get several legendary items with redeem codes that could be hard to find.

    PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes For April 12

     

    What Are PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes?

    As the name suggests, the redeem codes help players redeem several rewards and items on the PUBG Mobile game. Here, gamers needn't spend any money to purchase the items within the game. Instead, they can apply these redeem codes and get the items for free. Like most games, the PUBG Mobile redeem codes consist of alpha-numeric codes.

    How To Get PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes?

    There are a few steps to follow to get the PUBG Mobile redeem codes. Here's how to do it:

    Step 1: Head over to the pubgmobile.com website

    Step 2: Here, you will need to log into your PUBG Mobile account using either Facebook or VK ID

    Step 3: Once done, you need to enter the alpha-numeric PUBG Mobile redeem code to get the rewards. Confirm the code in the next dialog box.

    That said, there's another way of redeeming the codes. Here's how to do it:

    Open the PUBG Mobile gaming app > event section > Lucky Bunny Gashapon. Next, select the redeem button > enter the details and confirm the details you have entered. Once verified, click the OK button and the PUBG Mobile redeem code will be done.

    That's it! The rewards will directly enter your PUBG Mobile game account in the mailbox. You can simply click on the PUBG Mobile mail icon to redeem the reward. The PUBG Mobile redeem codes will give you a chance to get special items and other free items in PUBG Mobile.

     

    PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes For April 12

    BIF-OZBZ-E6Q

    BAPPZBZXF5

    BCAHZBIZ88B

    BBKTZEZET3

    BIFPZBZKBE

    NEHZBZ9VX

    EKJONARKJO

    S78FTU2XJ

    SDYMKTKTH8

    Additionally, there are a couple of redeem codes that can be used at all times. For instance, BUNNY GACHA will get you Bowknot Parachute and one lucky coin. Additionally, HAPPY EASTER redeem code will get you a Rugged Beige-Kar98K and the PUBGM LOVES U code will get you a Bowknot parachute and a lucky coin.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: pubg gaming news
    Story first published: Monday, April 12, 2021, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 12, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X