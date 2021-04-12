PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes For April 12; How To Get Rewards Using PUBG Mobile Redeem Code? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular smartphone games. Despite the ban in India, PUBG is stilled played by several players. To make things better, there are a couple of PUBG Mobile redeem codes that help you get rewards. One can get several legendary items with redeem codes that could be hard to find.

What Are PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes?

As the name suggests, the redeem codes help players redeem several rewards and items on the PUBG Mobile game. Here, gamers needn't spend any money to purchase the items within the game. Instead, they can apply these redeem codes and get the items for free. Like most games, the PUBG Mobile redeem codes consist of alpha-numeric codes.

How To Get PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes?

There are a few steps to follow to get the PUBG Mobile redeem codes. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Head over to the pubgmobile.com website

Step 2: Here, you will need to log into your PUBG Mobile account using either Facebook or VK ID

Step 3: Once done, you need to enter the alpha-numeric PUBG Mobile redeem code to get the rewards. Confirm the code in the next dialog box.

That said, there's another way of redeeming the codes. Here's how to do it:

Open the PUBG Mobile gaming app > event section > Lucky Bunny Gashapon. Next, select the redeem button > enter the details and confirm the details you have entered. Once verified, click the OK button and the PUBG Mobile redeem code will be done.

That's it! The rewards will directly enter your PUBG Mobile game account in the mailbox. You can simply click on the PUBG Mobile mail icon to redeem the reward. The PUBG Mobile redeem codes will give you a chance to get special items and other free items in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes For April 12

BIF-OZBZ-E6Q

BAPPZBZXF5

BCAHZBIZ88B

BBKTZEZET3

BIFPZBZKBE

NEHZBZ9VX

EKJONARKJO

S78FTU2XJ

SDYMKTKTH8

Additionally, there are a couple of redeem codes that can be used at all times. For instance, BUNNY GACHA will get you Bowknot Parachute and one lucky coin. Additionally, HAPPY EASTER redeem code will get you a Rugged Beige-Kar98K and the PUBGM LOVES U code will get you a Bowknot parachute and a lucky coin.

