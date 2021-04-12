Just In
- 8 min ago Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 Aka Galaxy A82 5G Live Shots, Specs Emerge Online
-
- 17 min ago LG Wing That Launched At Rs. 69,990 Now Selling For Only Rs. 29,999
- 36 min ago Mystery Moto G Smartphone With 108MP Camera Tipped; Is It Moto G60?
- 57 min ago iQOO Z3 5G Spotted At IMEI Database; Hints India Launch
Don't Miss
- Movies Ridhima Pandit Pens Heartfelt Note After Her Mother's Demise: Your Name Won't Flash On My Phone Again
- Sports IPL 2021: KKR vs SRH: Kane Williamson needs more time to get match fit: Trevor Bayliss
- Finance RBL Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: Check The Latest Rates Here
- News New COVID-19 guidelines in UP as cases spike
- Lifestyle Somvati Amavasya 2021: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Day
- Education Haryana Board Admit Card 2021 Released For Class 10th And 12th
- Automobiles MG Hector & Hector Plus Prices Increase In April — Third Price Hike In 2021
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In April 2021
PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes For April 12; How To Get Rewards Using PUBG Mobile Redeem Code?
PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular smartphone games. Despite the ban in India, PUBG is stilled played by several players. To make things better, there are a couple of PUBG Mobile redeem codes that help you get rewards. One can get several legendary items with redeem codes that could be hard to find.
What Are PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes?
As the name suggests, the redeem codes help players redeem several rewards and items on the PUBG Mobile game. Here, gamers needn't spend any money to purchase the items within the game. Instead, they can apply these redeem codes and get the items for free. Like most games, the PUBG Mobile redeem codes consist of alpha-numeric codes.
How To Get PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes?
There are a few steps to follow to get the PUBG Mobile redeem codes. Here's how to do it:
Step 1: Head over to the pubgmobile.com website
Step 2: Here, you will need to log into your PUBG Mobile account using either Facebook or VK ID
Step 3: Once done, you need to enter the alpha-numeric PUBG Mobile redeem code to get the rewards. Confirm the code in the next dialog box.
That said, there's another way of redeeming the codes. Here's how to do it:
Open the PUBG Mobile gaming app > event section > Lucky Bunny Gashapon. Next, select the redeem button > enter the details and confirm the details you have entered. Once verified, click the OK button and the PUBG Mobile redeem code will be done.
That's it! The rewards will directly enter your PUBG Mobile game account in the mailbox. You can simply click on the PUBG Mobile mail icon to redeem the reward. The PUBG Mobile redeem codes will give you a chance to get special items and other free items in PUBG Mobile.
PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes For April 12
BIF-OZBZ-E6Q
BAPPZBZXF5
BCAHZBIZ88B
BBKTZEZET3
BIFPZBZKBE
NEHZBZ9VX
EKJONARKJO
S78FTU2XJ
SDYMKTKTH8
Additionally, there are a couple of redeem codes that can be used at all times. For instance, BUNNY GACHA will get you Bowknot Parachute and one lucky coin. Additionally, HAPPY EASTER redeem code will get you a Rugged Beige-Kar98K and the PUBGM LOVES U code will get you a Bowknot parachute and a lucky coin.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
42,100
-
7,000
-
6,658
-
30,999
-
27,500
-
14,080
-
26,795
-
39,071
-
13,690
-
17,855