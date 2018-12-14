PUBG Mobile releases recap video for Season 3: Watch the video here

The Season 3 of the most famous game PUBG Mobile is over and just like previous season the game developer, Tencent Games has come up with a new video of this full season. The video is titled as "PUBG Mobile Season 3 Recap". The video clip is 55 second long, where Sanhok Map is described as most used lending spot.

In the video, the developers have included most wanted locations like Boot Camp, Paradise Resort and Ruins. The video explained that there are 825,336,302 players killed and 942,686,219 chicken dinners have been killed by the QBZ assault rifle in the Sanhok map.

In the Sanhok map 38,546,051 players where killed using DMR-type guns, QBU and 92,076,076 chicken dinners are claimed. Flare Gun was recently brought to the game, which is one of the rear items to loot, but still, more than 15,024,806 flare guns have been fired in season 3. Night mode was also added to the game where more than 213,312,722 chicken dinner was claimed. 121,036,593 players where trampled by ongoing vehicles in this entire season.

The game has become one of the biggest attraction for the gamers in 2018. It has created a new milestone of 200 million downloads across the globe, excluding China. PUBG Mobile has also crossed 100 million registered users in only four months

The mobile version of the popular game PUBG was released on the App Store and Google Play Store internationally on March 19, 2018. After the launch, the game has become one of the famous online game in India and the rest of the world.

The reason behind the success of PUBG Mobile in India was, it requires very fewer graphics and can be played in any smartphone, with a minimum of 2GB RAM. Most of the Indian are on smartphones and they find it convenient to play PUBG on mobile. As a gamer, I also prefer to play PUBG on mobile rather than playing it on PC.