PUBG Mobile Season 5: New Royal Pass with new theme, clothes and more

Today is the last day for PUBG Mobile season 4, and the game is entering into new Season 5 Pass. The new pass is going to come with a pack of new content which includes new outfits, a new type of weapons, various skins, and much awaited Zombie-mode. However, Tencent Games is yet to reveal anything about the new pass or patch notes. There are already many leaks available on Twitter and Reddit about the upcoming PUBG Mobile Season 5.

As this is the end of Season 4 you must know that all your ratings will be dropped and you have to start again from the beginning in terms of ratings. Last time when the PUBG Season 4 was introduced the ratings were reset without anyone concern. We expect that this is going to be the same this time.

The current season 4 includes a winter theme to compliment the Vikendi snow map. The new season will also have a new theme for the same. A number of leaks have suggested that the new season will bring fire theme, this new theme will probably compliment the Zombie map mode which is also expected to arrive in the upcoming season.

Some leaks have also suggested that the new costumes and accessories will feature fire patterns which confirms the fire theme in PUBG Mobile Season 5.

The developers of the game introduce new outfits every time with the new season. In Season 4 the game bought the Bear Skin costume, Mummy costume, new cowboy costumes and more. According to reports, the new PUBG Mobile season 5 will bring new costumes which will be inspired by old-worldly assassins, ancient Japanese warriors, birthday cake suits, gold bodysuit, and more.

The season will also bring new skins for weapons. Some leaks suggest that the game will include gold skins for the AKM and UMP, black and white dragon skin for Kar98k and more. Vehicles will also get some new skins and also Mad-Max inspired skin for the Dacia.

