Just In
- 22 min ago Best Smart Bands To Buy In India Under Rs 3,000
-
- 1 hr ago Government To Address Telecom Industry Issue; Might Take Call On New SIM Activation
- 1 hr ago Coronavirus Outbreak: Google Adds Nearby Spot Feature To Google Pay
- 1 hr ago LG Folder 2 With Dual Display, Android OS Goes Official: Price And Specs
Don't Miss
- Movies From Hera Pheri To Gully Boy, Netizens Use Bollywood Memes To Express Feelings About Lockdown 2.0
- News Loss of taste, smell symptoms associated with coronavirus: Study
- Automobiles Coronavirus Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki Offers Extended Warranty & Free Service Period Till 30th June
- Lifestyle COVID-19: Immunity Boosting Tips For Indians By Ministry Of AYUSH
- Finance ITR Filing Deadline Will Likely Be Extended On Delayed Form 16 Issuance
- Sports Can't imagine hosting T20 World Cup in empty stadiums: Border
- Education Top 15 Ambedkar Quotes On Education For Students
- Travel Ambedkar Jayanti 2020: List Of Things And Places In India Named After B. R. Ambedkar
PUBG Mobile Set To Receive Cold Front Survival Mode On April 16
PUBG Mobile recently released its latest Season 12 update which brings new changes to the gameplay. Now, it seems that the game is once again getting ready for another update which is said to arrive with a new mode called 'Cold Front Survival'.
The company has teased the upcoming feature on its social media handles including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. According to the teaser, the game will receive the update on April 16, 2020.
One of the teaser posts shows a new item added to the game and another one shows a drone image teased as a part of the upcoming 'Cold Front Survival mode.' However, the company has not disclosed which map is going to receive this mode. Rumors suggest that the Cold Front Survival mode will be available forErangel and Vikendi maps.
Teaser images also suggest that players have to collect chickens and wood to survive the snowstorm which is going to be the part of the new mode. The image post shows players eating chicken dinner in front of the bonfire to stay warm and survive the cold.
Another Facebook teaser post shows a drone gliding over the map. However, the role of the drone in the game is still unclear. Reports suggest that the drone might help the players to monitor the area and spot animal to stay away or to hunt them easily. The drone can also help players in searching enemies and attack them. Gadgets360 report suggests that the players have to survive multiple snowstorms and kill the opponents to win the match.
"Any guesses on what this new item is? #ColdFrontSurvival #pubgm #ComingSoon," PUBG Mobile Facebook post reads. It has been speculated that the new item might be a heat pack which will help players to stay warm during snowstorm waves.
Currently, the gaming company has not mentioned any information apart from the teaser post. There is no information whether the item will be available via loot or players will spawn with it.
-
29,400
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
17,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
14,999
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
7,000
-
13,999
-
38,999
-
29,999
-
20,599
-
42,999
-
34,999
-
16,190
-
12,985
-
32,999