PUBG Mobile Set To Receive Cold Front Survival Mode On April 16

PUBG Mobile recently released its latest Season 12 update which brings new changes to the gameplay. Now, it seems that the game is once again getting ready for another update which is said to arrive with a new mode called 'Cold Front Survival'.

The company has teased the upcoming feature on its social media handles including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. According to the teaser, the game will receive the update on April 16, 2020.

One of the teaser posts shows a new item added to the game and another one shows a drone image teased as a part of the upcoming 'Cold Front Survival mode.' However, the company has not disclosed which map is going to receive this mode. Rumors suggest that the Cold Front Survival mode will be available forErangel and Vikendi maps.

Teaser images also suggest that players have to collect chickens and wood to survive the snowstorm which is going to be the part of the new mode. The image post shows players eating chicken dinner in front of the bonfire to stay warm and survive the cold.

Another Facebook teaser post shows a drone gliding over the map. However, the role of the drone in the game is still unclear. Reports suggest that the drone might help the players to monitor the area and spot animal to stay away or to hunt them easily. The drone can also help players in searching enemies and attack them. Gadgets360 report suggests that the players have to survive multiple snowstorms and kill the opponents to win the match.

"Any guesses on what this new item is? #ColdFrontSurvival #pubgm #ComingSoon," PUBG Mobile Facebook post reads. It has been speculated that the new item might be a heat pack which will help players to stay warm during snowstorm waves.

Currently, the gaming company has not mentioned any information apart from the teaser post. There is no information whether the item will be available via loot or players will spawn with it.

