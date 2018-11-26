PUBG Mobile Star challenge finals to go live from Nov 29 in Dubai

PUBG or PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is one of the most played games which is available in the market today and is a hit among the gamers. Tencent games, the developer of PUBG keeps on rolling out timely updates, new features and even holds various contests to keep its user base hooked. The company had recently held a Mobile Star challenge in Dubai where the winners will be offered prize money of up to 2.82 crores. Now, the Mobile Star challenge is heading towards the final event which is also going to be held in Dubai.

The PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Global Finals event will be held in Dubai and it will begin from 29th November and will last till December 1, 2018. The final event will see the best players and team from all across the globe competing for the top position as well as the cash prize money of a whopping $400,000 (Rs 2.8 crores approx).

The PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Global Finals will take place at Festival Arena in Dubai and is being supported by Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The event will begin at 4.00 pm local time (5.30pm IST) and end at 9:00 pm local time (10.30pm IST).

Besides, the event will be live-streamed on PUBG's YouTube channel and on Facebook as a Live session. The company had revealed in an official press statement that the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Global Finals will be broadcasted 30 minutes prior the match starts. This means that the live stream will begin in India from 5 pm IST.

As for the event passes, PUBG will provide both daily passes as well as a 3-day pass for the entire event. The charge for attending the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Global Finals event is 35 dirhams (Rs 671 approx) for a Gold pass which will be valid on any one of the days or 340 dirhams (Rs 6,525 approx) for Diamond Pass to cover the entire event.

Notably, the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Global Finals will be sponsored by Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and all the finalists competing for the finals will be participating via Galaxy Note 9 models.

