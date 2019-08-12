PUBG Mobile To Receive Erangel 2.0 Map Soon With Visual Updates – Watch Teaser Here News oi-Karan Sharma

PUBG Mobile, the game known for its high pace and intense gaming is back with another interesting twist to its gameplay. The developers of the game are going to bring news updates to the most popular and played map Erangel.

This is going to be a visual update where the Tencent Games have made noticeable changes to the buildings, terrains, and hotspots of the map. The update is said to roll out soon in the upcoming weeks. The updated map will be known by the name of Erangel 2.0.

The information is confirmed by the company itself, on August 8 PUBG Mobile posted a 30-second video of Erangel 2.0 map from its official Twitter handle. The teaser video showcased the glimpses of major changes made to the map.

"Erangel is becoming more beautiful than ever before! Check out this first look at the upcoming Erangel revamp and let us know what you think!" PUBG Mobile Twitter post read.

Erangel is becoming more beautiful than ever before! Check out this first look at the upcoming Erangel revamp and let us know what you think! pic.twitter.com/Pc65gjhJCN — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 8, 2019

The teaser video showcases the changes made in the existing map by comparing the old Erangel and the updated one. The new map comes with better saturation, added buildings and spots to hide.

The 30-second video showcase major changes to popular locations like Military Base, Mansion, Pochinki, Yasnaya Polyana, Mylta Power, and more. The graphics of the map are expected to be improved compared to the previous one.

We have also noticed changes with the texture of the buildings which gives it a more realistic approach. The grass on terrains is also been improved along with the reflections.

Besides, we have already seen these updates to the Erangel map in the PC version, so there is a possibility to get tall grasses as well, which will act as a good hiding place for the players.

Meanwhile, the PUBG Mobile officials have not disclosed the date of release in the teaser video and it only says 'Coming Soon.' So we have to wait for the official rollout of the update.

