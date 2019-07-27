PUBG PC Receives Season 4 Update – Revamped Erangel Map, Fixes And More News oi-Karan Sharma

PUBG, the online battlefield game, is now rolling out the Season 4 update for PC users. The update can be downloaded from the official website or your steam account. The beta version of the update was released last week. The update comes with a list of changes which will make the gameplay more interesting. Here are the full details:

The PUBG Season 4 comes with a revamped Erangel map along with a new Survival Pass. The update also brings a visual overhaul of the Erangel map, along with additions of building, signage and some noticeable tweak in terrains.

"Erangel now features refreshed buildings, upgraded graphics, and some revelations as to the island's combat-scarred history" the official PUBG team noted.

The update has also brought changes to some important areas like Military Base, Mylta Power, Quarry, Mansion, and Prison. So after the updated update, the player will witness new additions like towers, landmarks, and more. Trenches, blast marks, camo nets, and abandoned tanks have also been added across different areas of the map.

With the update, the developers have also added barriers along the shore in some locations. The density of the grass and color saturations has been reduced along with the overall brightness of the game. This means that the gameplay will be more intense and give you more realistic gaming experience.

Survivor Pass 4: AFTERMATH begins July 23rd PDT and runs through until October 15th PDT ending with the live server maintenance. Apart from all the new additions and tweaks, the update has brought several fixes. “An additional fix has been deployed for a reload issue players were experiencing post-hotfix, with all weapons. If you continue to experience any issues related to reloading weapons, please share the details with us and we will work to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” reads the Twitter post from PUBG official handle.

Best Mobiles in India